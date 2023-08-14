Meet Shashikant Prajapati, the Indian micro artist who scooped world record for smallest wooden spoon

Discover how Shashikant Prajapati from India achieved the Guinness World Record for crafting the world's smallest wooden spoon, showcasing his exceptional micro art skills and dedication.

In the realm of unique inventions, world records continue to captivate us, showcasing extraordinary achievements. Among these remarkable feats, the spotlight is on the creation of the world's smallest wooden spoon. Recognized by the official Guinness World Records (GWR) website, Shashikant Prajapati from India is credited with crafting this minuscule masterpiece. The motive behind this endeavor was his personal pursuit of accomplishment. Curious about the size of Shashikant's creation? Read on for the astonishing details.

Remarkably, the recorded length of the world's tiniest wooden spoon stands at a mere 1.6 millimeters (0.06 inches)! A recent GWR report provides intricate insights into this groundbreaking achievement. The criterion for this record entails the spoon being a meticulously accurate replica of a standard wooden spoon, complete with a distinguishable bowl and handle.

Employing a craft knife and surgical tools, the micro artist skillfully carved the spoon from a single piece of wood. Notably, Sashikant's journey into micro art was kindled by experiments such as using a drawing compass to sculpt a chain from a chalk piece.

“Making a spoon from wood is quite easy, but making the world’s smallest wooden spoon is quite a tough job,” Shashikant told GWR website.

“It was very difficult to make a spoon which is smaller than 2 mm, but after many attempts I was successful,” he said.

Shashikant's record was established on April 1st, 2023. Interestingly, a fellow Indian previously held the record for this feat as well. In 2022, Navratan Prajapati Murtikar crafted a diminutive spoon measuring a mere 2 mm (0.07 inches).

What's more, Shashikant's accomplishments extend beyond this. He has previously secured a Guinness World Record for carving the most chain links from pencil lead not once, but twice – initially in 2020 and then again in 2021. The record now belongs to Kaviyarasan Selvam (India), who incredibly carved 617 lead links earlier this year.

During his search for a new record to pursue, Shashikant stumbled upon images of the world's smallest wooden spoon, a record that had been consistently broken since 2019, with its measurement at 7 mm (0.27 in) back then. However, Shashikant's remarkable creation surpasses this by over four times, measuring just 1.6 millimeters.

Shashikant's fascination with micro art began during his first year of college in 2015. His initial experimentation involved using a drawing compass to carve a chain from a piece of chalk, igniting a profound interest in this unique art form.

Transitioning to pencil lead, he found it to be a smoother medium than chalk, enabling easier artistic expression. Devoting himself fervently to this newfound hobby, Shashikant would practice for up to 10 hours daily, tirelessly honing his craft until mastery was achieved.

The learning process was undoubtedly challenging. Shashikant primarily practiced at night due to his daytime college commitments, compounded by the absence of a microscope or magnifying glass, which strained his eyes considerably.

“I failed so many times while practising,” he revealed. “It also happened that I completed up to 99% of an artwork and then it broke, so I had to start from scratch.”

Yet, Shashikant persevered through these obstacles, now reminiscing about those days with a sense of nostalgia. “Nothing is easy in the world,” he said. “If you want to gain something, then you have to work very hard.”

His childhood aspiration was fulfilled when he achieved his first Guinness World Records title in 2020, a moment that brought immense joy. “It gives me the strength to do more such works,” he added.

Similarly, he is elated to hold another record, which fuels his determination to continue creating such extraordinary works. Shashikant aspires for his accomplishment to inspire others, motivating them to pursue their passions with unwavering dedication.