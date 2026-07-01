A woman driving to work on Ghaziabad's elevated road stopped her car after spotting a cobra on the dashboard. A nearby Ghaziabad Traffic Police head constable safely rescued the snake using an empty water bottle before handing it over to the Forest Department. The rescue video has gone viral, with social media users praising the officer's courage.

A woman driving to work had a frightening experience after she spotted a cobra inside her moving car on the elevated road in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. The incident took place near Kanawani on the Delhi-bound carriageway, where the woman immediately stopped her vehicle and stepped out after noticing the snake on the dashboard.

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According to Ghaziabad Traffic Police, the woman, identified as Meenakshi from a residential society in Raj Nagar Extension, was travelling towards her office in Noida when the cobra suddenly appeared inside the car.

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Traffic policeman acts quickly

A head constable of the Ghaziabad Traffic Police, who was on VVIP crane duty nearby, quickly reached the spot after seeing the frightened driver. Showing calmness and presence of mind, the officer safely captured the cobra using an empty plastic water bottle available in the crane.

The snake was rescued without causing harm to either the driver or the animal. It was later handed over to the Forest Department for safe handling and release.

In a post on X, Ghaziabad Traffic Police praised the head constable's prompt action, saying his courage and quick response helped protect the woman and ensured the safe rescue of the wildlife. The woman thanked the traffic police before continuing her journey.

UP Police X handle also shared the video from the incident, praising the traffic police.

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Video draws praise online

A video of the rescue has gone viral on social media, with many users praising the officer's bravery and quick thinking.

Several people called the rescue "commendable" and said the head constable deserved recognition for remaining calm under pressure. Others congratulated the entire traffic police team for handling the situation safely. Some users also shared humorous comments, joking that the cobra had simply come to "meet" the driver.

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The incident has won widespread appreciation online, with many describing it as an example of how alert and well-trained police personnel can make a difference during unexpected emergencies.

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