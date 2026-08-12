Delhi Independence Day 2026 will bring road closures, Metro parking restrictions, bus diversions and limited airport restrictions. Check the key travel rules before heading out on August 14-15.

Delhi is set to celebrate the Independence Day 2026 celebrations and enhanced security measures around the Red Fort will have implications on travel plans. Due to traffic controls, road closures and other transportation related issues, commuters in the capital city around August 15 will have to plan their routes properly.

Metro Operations Normal, No Parking Will Be Allowed

Metro train services in Delhi will run normally, providing an option for commuters amid the arrangements made for Independence Day. Nonetheless, parking facilities in all the stations of Delhi Metro will not be available due to security concerns.

The parking ban will be in force starting from 6 am of August 14, 2026 until 2 pm of August 15. Hence, commuters taking Delhi Metro trains should not plan to park their private cars at the stations during this period.

Roads Leading to Red Fort Will Be Closed

Some sections of the roads heading towards the Red Fort will not be accessible to general traffic on August 15. The closures will take effect from 4 am until 10 am.

These sections include Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, S.P. Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT.

Vehicles without authorized parking stickers for the Independence Day celebration have been asked to avoid these areas. Commercial trucks and interstate buses too will be subject to restrictions from midnight of August 14 till 11 am of August 15. Some DTC bus services will be diverted from parts of the Ring Road affected by these restrictions.

Extra Time for Train Travelers

Railway travelers have been instructed to reach railway stations early. Extra security checks may increase travel time, and thus, it is essential that travelers allocate extra time to account for such delays.

Restrictions at IGI Airport to Be Limited

At Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, non-scheduled flights will be restricted for six hours at two different times during the day on August 15.

Passengers flying on scheduled commercial flights will not experience any changes in their scheduled departure times due to this restriction. This restriction will not be applicable to aircraft belonging to Indian Air Force and BSF, Army Helicopters and flights carrying Governors/Chief Ministers of states.