MCD Elections 2022: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches '10 guarantees'; know here

Aam Aadmi Party MLAs attended a crucial meeting led by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Party State Convenor and Minister Gopal Rai on November 8. According to a party statement, during the meeting, AAP office-bearers were assigned responsibilities at various levels to prepare for elections to all 250 MCD seats.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the Aam Aadmi Party's ten guarantees, including clearing the landfill sites and ending the corruption in the civic body ahead of the Municipal corporation Delhi (MCD) elections, on Friday. While making the announcement, Kejriwal said, "AAP promises a permanent solution to Delhi's parking problem, and road repairs and improvements to MCD schools and hospitals."

Here's the list of guarantees:

1) According to Kejriwal, it's sad to witness garbage, filth, and drains in Delhi. He said. "There will be no new garbage dumps; we'll dispose of garbage; it's not rocket science."

2) Kejriwal added, clean roads and lanes in Delhi. To renovate all schools and hospitals run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

3) Kejriwal promised a 'Corruption free MCD'; he pledged to make the clearing of building plans easier and more transparent.

4) Kejriwal said, "We will have a scheme for regularising minor violations for a fee so that people are not blackmailed."

5) "We'll solve the parking issue, said Kejriwal, 'once and for all.' Also, to free Delhi of cows, stray dogs, and monkeys."

6) To make Delhi the 'city of parks.' In other guarantees, he added, to permanent all the temporary civic employees and to provide salaries on time, put an end to 'Inspector Raj' or a strict licencing regime, and reopen closed shops.

7) Kejriwal said, "I want to tell traders that they should trust their brother." adding that the AAP would designate proper zones for vendors to avoid harassment.

The Municipal Elections in Delhi will be held on December 4, 2022, with votes being counted on December 7, 2022.

The municipal elections in 2022 are widely viewed as a three-way fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Aam Aadmi Party, and the Congress. However, former BJP mayors claim the party 'will rout all opposition' to reclaim power. For the past 15 years, the BJP has ruled the MCD. The BJP won 181 seats in the 250-seat civic body in the 2017 elections, increasing its total from the 2012 election (138).

The AAP contested in civic elections for the first time in 2017 and won 49 seats, replacing the Congress (which won 31 seats) as the MCD's number two party.

The Aam Aadmi Party is running for office on the issue of dumping waste.

