    'BJP gave nothing to Delhi except mountains of garbage': Arvind Kejriwal at Ghazipur landfill site

    Earlier on Thursday, several BJP workers staged a protest with black flags and slogans against CM Kejriwal as the battle over upcoming elections reached one of the national capital's largest garbage dumps, the saturated landfill at Ghazipur.

    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 2:20 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday arrived at the Ghazipur landfill site in Uttar Pradesh. Upon arriving, the Delhi CM made an appeal to BJP's supporters and said, "Think a little. What did the BJP give to Delhi except mountains of dirt and garbage? Forget your party once and vote for the country."

    Kejriwal's visit to the garbage dumps comes ahead of the upcoming elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

    The Delhi CM also slammed the BJP's rule at Delhi's civic body and said, "The BJP, which has been sitting in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for the last 15 years has spread garbage everywhere in Delhi. Today I have come to see their Ghazipur garbage mountain."

    "One day Sambit Patra will also say that the BJP is a dirty party and AAP is a good party," he further said. Kejriwal also said there will come a day when all BJP workers will become part of AAP.

    He also called himself a magician and said, "I am a magician, I know how to win hearts, I will work for the people and not just stand like them with black flags." He also boasted about his party and said, "We earn merit, Congress has become zero, one day BJP will also become zero."

    AAP workers also countered with slogans against the protesting BJP workers, which ran the MCD for over a decade before all three MCD divisions were dissolved to make one unified body. Elections to the unified MCD are likely to be held by the end of this year or in early 2023.

    BJP workers were seen hitting their chests and stomping AAP flags. They also laid the flags out on the road and landed blows on them with sticks. 

