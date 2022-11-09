Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    If AAP wins, garbage issue will disappear from Delhi in 5 years: Manish Sisodia

    Addressing the media, Sisodia said, "Just to show that the height of the Ghazipur landfill has come down, the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken garbage from it and dumped it in nearby areas." He further said that the saffron party lacks the intention to solve the problem.

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday (November 9) said people will vote for the AAP in the upcoming municipal polls to clear the "garbage of the BJP" and if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power in the MCD, it will make the "mountains" of trash disappear from the city in five years.

    Manish Sisodia was interacting with reporters after visiting the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi.

    "People will vote for 'jhadu' (the poll symbol of the Aam Aadmi Party) in the December 4 MCD election to clear the "garbage of the BJP for a clean Delhi," Sisodia said.

    "Chief Minister Kejriwal himself is an engineer and makes meticulous plans," he said, adding that a plan has also been made to clear these "mountains of garbage" and the trash piled up in other parts of Delhi.

    If the AAP comes to power in the MCD, "all mountains of garbage in Delhi will disappear in five years, we have a plan", Sisodia said.

    On Tuesday (November 8) AAP leader Atishi said that Delhi has turned into a "dumping yard" in the last 15 years of the BJP's tenure in the MCD. The AAP leader launched the "Kude Par Jansamvad" campaign ahead of the civic body polls.

