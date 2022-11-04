MCD Elections 2022: Voting in Delhi to be held on December 4; results on 7

Earlier, the polls were scheduled to be held in the first half of 2022. However, the announcement of dates was postponed due to unification exercise by the centre which once again unified all three erstwhile municipal corporations into the MCD.

The state election commission NCT of Delhi has announced the schedule for the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) today. The voting for MCD elections will be held on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7.

The BJP, the AAP and the Congress have started working on their strategies and candidate selection for the polls to 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Of the 250 wards, there are many that were earlier reserved for women and Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

In 2017 civic body polls, the BJP had as many as 281 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards, while the Congress managed to win 27 wards.

On Friday, the Delhi BJP said that the party will not be repeating its outgoing councilors on at least 60-70 per cent of the wards even as the Congress received over 1,000 applications from ticket seekers.

Several Delhi BJP leaders said the reports that the party will replace all its sitting councilors with new faces was technically incorrect.

Delhi MCD election date: Full schedule

Issue of notification – November 7

Last date of filing nomination – November 14

Scrutiny of nomination- November 16

Last date for withdrawal of candidate- November 19

Date of polls- December 4

Counting of votes – December 7

Completion of the entire election process- December 15