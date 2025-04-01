Read Full Article

Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded from last week’s losses, climbing toward $85,000 in U.S. pre-market hours on Tuesday, ahead of the Trump administration’s reciprocal tariffs, which are set to take effect on Wednesday.

The apex cryptocurrency rose 2.5% in the past 24 hours, while Cardano (ADA) led the recovery among the top 20 digital assets by market capitalization, jumping 5.4%, according to data from CoinGecko.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 4.8%, and Ripple’s XRP advanced 3.8%.

The broader cryptocurrency market capitalization increased by 2.2%, surpassing the $2.8 trillion mark.

The gains came amid a broader risk-off mood in financial markets. U.S. equities faltered, and gold, traditionally considered a safe-haven asset, surged to a fresh high of $3,149 per ounce early Tuesday.

The S&P 500 lagged global markets by the widest margin in 37 years last quarter. | Source: @barchart/X

Despite Bitcoin’s rally, uncertainty looms over the crypto market.

The upcoming tariffs and a wave of U.S. economic and labor data releases have weighed on sentiment.

However, data from Glassnode shows that the amount of Bitcoin held by investors transitioning into long-term status – those holding for three to six months – has shown a “sharp rise” in 2025.

Bitcoin's long-term holders are accumulating, with a sharp rise in supply and wealth held by 3-6 month holders. | Source: @glassnode/X

According to the on-chain intelligence company, many of these coins were purchased near all-time highs, and their continued aging signals resilience rather than capitulation. It added that spending from these holders is at the lowest levels since mid-2021, indicating that recent top buys are holding their position rather than exiting.

Bitcoin (BTC) retail sentiment and message volume on April 1 as of 7:20 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin dipped deeper into ‘bearish’ territory, accompanied by tepid levels of chatter.



One user speculated that Bitcoin may have finally decoupled from the Nasdaq Composite.

Another user suggested the latest price increase was merely a setup for a sharp decline once tariffs take effect.

Despite Tuesday’s rally, Bitcoin's price has fallen 3.5% over the past week but remains up 20.8% over the past year. It is currently trading 22% below its all-time high of nearly $109,000, seen in January.

Bitcoin (BTC) retail sentiment and message volume on April 1 as of 7:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Cardano, which posted the largest gains among major cryptocurrencies, also faced skepticism from crypto traders. Retal sentiment on Stocktwits remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

One user noted that investors who held through recent volatility and used dollar-cost averaging could see further gains.

Another predicted a significant rally if ADA hits $5, implying a 61% upside from its all-time high of $3.09, recorded in September 2021.

Despite its gains, ADA token's price remains down 11% over the past week but has risen 6.9% over the past 12 months.

