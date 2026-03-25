A Mathura-based man faced backlash after a viral video showed him dragging a fake snake at a crowded railway station, causing panic among passengers. The clip, widely shared online, was criticised as dangerous and irresponsible. Railway Seva and North Central Railway have taken note of the incident. Social media users demanded strict action.

A man from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, who mentions himself as comedian on social media platforms, is facing heavy criticism after a video of his 'snake prank' at a railway station went viral on social media. The viral video shows him dragging a snake-like object tied to a rope across a crowded platform, causing fear among passengers. The act reportedly took place at Mathura Railway Station, where many people were present at the time.

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How the prank unfolded

In the video, the man, identified as Rakesh Kumar, can be seen pulling what looks like a snake behind him. At first glance, it appears real, which led to confusion and panic among people nearby.

Some passengers are seen reacting in fear and moving away quickly. Though the object was later said to be fake, it looked real enough to scare people in a busy public place.

Video spreads widely online

The video was first shared on Rakesh Kumar’s Facebook profile. It gained wider attention after being reposted by The Nalanda Index, an account on X that highlights social issues. In its post, the account criticised the act, calling it dangerous and irresponsible. It warned that such pranks in crowded places could lead to serious accidents or even stampedes.

The account also shared the man’s Facebook ID and tagged railway authorities, asking them to take action.

Railways respond to incident

Following the viral post, Railway Seva, the official support handle for rail users, said the matter had been escalated. The official account of North Central Railway also took note of the incident.

So far, there has been no confirmation of any action taken against the man, but authorities appear to be reviewing the case.

Man has done similar pranks before

Rakesh Kumar reportedly has around 1.85 lakh followers on Facebook. He has posted several similar prank videos in different places, not just railway stations. This has raised concerns about repeated risky behaviour for online views and popularity.

Strong reactions from public

The video has led to strong reactions from social media users. Many people said the prank was not funny and could have caused serious harm. Some users pointed out that such acts in crowded places could lead to panic, falls, or even stampedes. Others demanded strict action and said the man should be punished.

A few users also noted that even a fake snake can scare people badly, especially children, elderly persons, or those afraid of such animals.

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