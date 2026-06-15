LG Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurated the rejuvenated T-Trench Water Body in Leh, Ladakh. This historic spring-fed source will now benefit 2,000 residents, increasing water supply capacity from 3 lakh to 5 lakh litres per day after restoration.

In a significant step towards sustainable water management and strengthening drinking water security in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday inaugurated the rejuvenated unique T-Trench Water Body at Spang-Jung in Gompa village, Leh. The rejuvenated T-Trench, a historic spring-fed water source, is expected to directly benefit nearly 2,000 residents by ensuring enhanced water availability and improved groundwater recharge.

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Restoring a Historic Water Source

The project will significantly improve the discharge capacity of the source from 3 lakh Litres per Day before rejuvenation to 5 lakh Litres per day after restoration, thereby substantially augmenting the drinking water supply potential of the area. Built in the 1980's, this spring-fed T-Trench was once the only source of drinking water supply for the entire Leh city. However, rapid urbanisation and unplanned development around it took a toll on this water source, and it was left redundant over the years. But after taking over as LG on March 13, Saxena directed the officials to take up the rejuvenation of this T-Trench in a mission mode.

Conservation and Modernisation Measures

As part of the rejuvenation initiative, several conservation measures have been undertaken, including protection of traditional water sources through environmentally friendly gabion stone masonry structures, which allow the seepage of water through their pores, thereby allowing groundwater recharge. Further, heavily accumulated silt and debris were removed from it to restore natural water flow, apart from the installation of modern filtration systems to ensure safe and clean drinking water supply. The site has also been developed into an aesthetically designed public space.

A Step Towards Sustainable Water Management

Speaking on the occasion, L-G Saxena said that the rejuvenation of the T-Trench represents a reaffirmation of the region's age-old ethos of respecting and conserving water. He observed that Ladakh is increasingly facing the adverse impacts of climate change, including declining snowfall, receding glaciers, rising temperatures and depleting groundwater levels.

"Addressing the water crisis requires adoption of sustainable water management practices, preservation of traditional water systems and development of new mechanisms for water harvesting and conservation. The project aligns with the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding water conservation and the Jal Jeevan Mission, under which water conservation and augmentation have been identified as one of the greatest legacies for future generations," LG Saxena said.

The T-Trench Water Source Conservation Project aims to safeguard, restore and revitalise drinking water sources, improve groundwater recharge and water quality, and transform the site into an attractive recreational and educational space.

A Call for People's Participation

The Lieutenant Governor also appealed to the people of Ladakh to actively participate in protecting and maintaining the rejuvenated water body, emphasising that water conservation efforts can succeed only when they evolve into a people's movement. (ANI)