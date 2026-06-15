HP Education Minister Rohit Thakur vowed strict action in the murder of school director Manisha Mittal, stating the guilty won't be spared. Amid public outrage, questions are raised over security lapses as Mittal had previously reported threats.

Government Assures Strict Action

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Monday said that strict action would be taken in the murder case of Manisha Mittal, director of Saraswati Paradise School in Bhattakufar, Shimla, and that no guilty person would be spared.

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Describing the incident as deeply tragic and alarming, Thakur said a detailed report had been sought in the matter. He asserted that any individual or official found responsible for negligence or any lapse would face stringent action in accordance with the law.

"The state government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and is closely monitoring the police investigation. The law will take its course, and those responsible for the crime will not be spared under any circumstances," the minister asserted.

He further stated that the government would also examine measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Questions Raised Over Security Lapses

The killing of Manisha Mittal has triggered widespread outrage across Himachal Pradesh, with citizens demanding swift justice and the immediate arrest of those involved.

The case has also raised serious questions regarding security arrangements, as Mittal had reportedly expressed concerns about threats to her life prior to the incident. She had publicly spoken about her safety fears during a press conference and had also conveyed similar apprehensions through messages sent to her brother on social media. These revelations have intensified scrutiny over whether adequate steps were taken to ensure her security after she raised an alarm about potential threats.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the murder. However, no major breakthrough or concrete lead regarding the assailants has been officially disclosed so far. Meanwhile, fear and anger continue to prevail among local residents, who are demanding the early arrest and prosecution of the culprits. (ANI)