Golconda Police in Hyderabad have arrested four accused, including the brother-in-law, for the brutal murder of a 26-year-old man. The killing was reportedly due to the family's opposition to his love marriage with the accused's sister.

Golconda Police have cracked a sensational murder case with the arrest of four accused persons in connection with the brutal killing of a 26-year-old man in Hyderabad's Kumarwadi area, officials said.

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Family Dispute Over Love Marriage

According to police, a written complaint was received on June 12 at around 6 pm from Shaik Ismail (68), father of the deceased. In his complaint, he alleged that his son, identified as Shaik Mahboob aka Masood Chandi (26), had entered into a love marriage with Rukshar Begum in January 2025, which was opposed by her brother, Shaik Zahed alias Sohail.

He stated that due to ongoing family disputes over the marriage, Zahed frequently picked quarrels with the deceased. He further alleged that tensions escalated after the birth of a male child in December, following which Zahed, along with his mother Shameem Begum and sister Rubi, visited their residence in Kumarwadi and forcibly took Rukshar away, warning that he would not allow her to live with the complainant's son.

The Fatal Assault

The complainant alleged that on June 12, around 3 pm, Zahed, along with his cousin brothers Zeeshan Nawab, Amer Nawab and Nafeez Sultana, forcibly entered the house, armed with iron rods, knives and wooden sticks. They allegedly attacked Shaik Mahboob with brutal force. Zahed is said to have struck him with an iron rod on the head, while Zeeshan allegedly used a knife. Amer and Nafeez allegedly assaulted him with wooden sticks. Despite attempts by family members to intervene, the accused continued the attack; due to this attack, his son fell down on the floor and died on the spot. The complainant also sustained injuries while trying to stop the assault.

Arrests Made and Accused Identified

Acting on credible information, a special police team led by the Detective Inspector, Golconda Police Station, under the supervision of ACP Tolichowki Syed Fiaz, tracked down and arrested all four accused on June 13. All the accused were produced before the Court and have been remanded to judicial custody.

The accused have been identified as Shaik Zahed alias Sohail (28), Zeeshan Nawab alias Jaber (30), Amer Nawab alias Laddu (26), and Nafeez Sultana (48). (ANI)