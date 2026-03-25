Three doctors in Bengaluru were booked after a viral video showed them riding triple on a bike while celebrating their MS in orthopaedics. Two were without helmets, and one was seen drinking from beer bottle near BTM Layout on Sunday night. Police took suo motu action, traced vehicle, and filed a case for rash riding and public safety violations.

Three doctors in Bengaluru, Karnataka have been booked by police after they were seen riding triple on a two-wheeler while celebrating the completion of their Master of Science (MS) in orthopaedics. The incident raised serious safety concerns after a video of the act went viral on social media.

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What happened on Sunday night

The incident took place around 10 pm on Sunday on 16th Main road between BTM Layout and Jayadeva Junction. According to police, the three were riding together on one bike in the middle of traffic, reported the Times of India.

Two of them were not wearing helmets, which itself is a violation of traffic rules. What made the situation worse was that one of the pillion riders, who was wearing a helmet, was seen drinking from what appeared to be a beer bottle while the bike was moving.

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Viral video sparks outrage

A commuter recorded the incident and shared the video online. It quickly went viral, with many people criticising the doctors for irresponsible behaviour, especially since they belong to the medical profession.

Many social media users pointed out that such actions could put not only their own lives at risk but also the safety of others on the road.

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Police take suo motu action

Taking note of the viral video, Mico Layout traffic police registered a case on their own (suo motu). They tracked the vehicle using its registration number (KA-04JS-8028) and contacted the owner.

The rider was identified as Dhanush, 30, from Yeshwantpur, who works at Sapthagiri Medical College. The other two were Apoorva, also known as Prapurna, 30, from Bommanahalli, working at Vydehi Hospital, and Avinash, 37, from MC Layout, associated with Chamundeshwari Medical College, the TOI report added.

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What the accused told police

According to police, the three admitted to their actions. They said they had gone to a bar and restaurant to celebrate completing their MS degree in orthopaedics.

Before leaving, Avinash reportedly carried a half-finished beer bottle with him and continued drinking while sitting on the bike as a pillion rider.

Charges filed against them

The police have registered an FIR against all three for rash or negligent riding on a public road, which could endanger human life. They have also been booked under sections related to public nuisance and traffic violations.

Authorities have reminded the public that such behaviour is dangerous and punishable under the law.