A 35-year-old woman died after a tooth removal procedure at a clinic in Jharkhand. Her husband alleged that a wrong injection caused her condition to worsen. She started vomiting and later stopped responding despite further injections. The doctor fled the clinic. Police have registered case, conducted an autopsy and are searching for accused.

A routine visit to a dentist turned tragic in Jharkhand's Palamu after a 35-year-old woman died during treatment at a private clinic. The incident has raised serious concerns, and police have started an investigation. The dentist involved is currently missing.

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The victim, Baijanti Devi, had been suffering from a toothache for several days. To get relief, she went to Janata Dental Clinic in Hariharganj with her husband, Mukesh Chandra Bharti. The couple are residents of Aurangabad and had travelled to the clinic as people from their village had earlier received treatment there.

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Treatment and sudden health decline

According to her husband, the dentist, Ashraf Ali, first examined her and checked her blood pressure. He also advised a blood sugar test, which showed a level of around 140. After this, she was taken inside for a tooth extraction.

She was given local anaesthesia, and the tooth was removed. About an hour later, the doctor prescribed some medicines and asked for another injection. A compounder administered the injection. Soon after, Baijanti Devi started vomiting and her condition worsened rapidly.

Condition worsens after injections

Mukesh alleged that when he informed the doctor about her condition, two more injections were given. However, her health continued to decline. Within minutes, her face turned pale, and she stopped responding.

He further claimed that the doctor said he was going to arrange an ambulance but left the clinic and did not return.

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Efforts to save her life

With the help of local people, the family rushed Baijanti Devi to a nearby private children’s hospital. She was later taken to the Community Health Centre in Hariharganj, where doctors examined her and declared her dead.

Police have registered a case based on the husband’s complaint. An FIR has been filed against the main accused, the dentist. Officials said an autopsy has been conducted, and further action will depend on the report.

Police also said they are not yet sure about the role of the compounder. Efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest the doctor, who has been absconding since the incident.