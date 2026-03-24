Students at a Mumbai school were allegedly denied entry to exams due to haircut rule, sparking outrage after a video went viral. The incident happened at St Teresa High School, where students were stopped at the gate. While some supported strict discipline, others said exams should not be affected. The case has raised questions about school rules.

A normal exam day turned chaotic at St Teresa High School in Maharashtra'sMumbai after several students were allegedly stopped from entering their exam halls. The reason, according to reports, was that they did not follow the school’s haircut rules.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Also Read: Woman Dies After Tooth Removal In Jharkhand Clinic, Dentist On The Run

Students stopped at the gate

A video of the incident, shared on X, shows students standing outside the school while parents argue with staff. Many students had reached the school to appear for their exams but were not allowed inside because their hair length did not meet the required standard.

This left several students upset and confused, as they were unable to sit for their exams despite being present on time.

Video sparks strong reactions online

The video quickly went viral and triggered a wide debate on social media. Some users supported the school, saying rules must be followed and discipline is important. Others strongly criticised the decision, arguing that students should not be stopped from writing exams over minor issues like haircuts.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Also Read: Retired CRPF Jawan Climbs Mobile Tower Over Unpaid Rs 12 Lakh In UP (WATCH)

Debate over discipline and rights

The incident has raised bigger questions about school discipline. While grooming rules are common in many schools, people are now discussing whether such strict action is fair when it directly affects a student’s education.

Many parents and users said that exams are important for a student’s future and denying entry can have serious consequences.

So far, the school has not released any official statement on the matter. As the video continues to spread online, many are demanding clarity and a balanced approach that respects both discipline and students’ rights.