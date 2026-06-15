BJP MP Dinesh Sharma responded to Ashok Gehlot's remarks, alleging Congress promoted casteism. Sharma defended religion-based politics for welfare, countering Gehlot's charge that BJP pursues a divisive religious agenda.

BJP MP Hits Back at Congress Over Casteism

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma on Monday responded to Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's recent remarks, alleging that Congress had historically promoted casteism and communalism while defending politics rooted in religious values.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Referring to Congress, Sharma said that those who engage in "unrighteousness" cannot understand the essence of religion. "These people who do unrighteousness, how can they know about the nectar of religion? They have always sown the poison of casteism and communalism," Sharma told ANI. The BJP MP further argued that politics should be guided by moral and religious principles, saying religion-based politics promotes welfare and goodwill. "If politics is not based on religion, then people will do unrighteousness; they will do evil deeds. The one who believes in religion and especially Sanatan Dharma, it talks about goodwill among living beings and the welfare of humans; it does not talk about Hindus and Muslims. If there is a system based on that, then nothing can be better than this religion-based politics," he said.

Gehlot Accuses BJP of 'Dangerous' Politics

Earlier, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Sunday had called for strengthening the INDIA bloc and projecting Rahul Gandhi as its leader, while launching a sharp attack on the BJP and claiming that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi would have banned a party like the BJP if she were alive today.

The Congress leader also voiced concern over the current political climate in the country. "In my lifetime, I have witnessed many situations, but the atmosphere in the country today is dangerous." "Accusing the BJP of pursuing divisive politics, he said, "What is their (BJP) mindset? They are weakening the country by deliberately pushing a religious agenda--targeting Muslims. They do this to show the citizens that they are a 'Hindutva' party".

Compares with Indira Gandhi's Tenure

Drawing a comparison with the political landscape during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he said, "Back in the day, during Indira Gandhi's time, it was Congress versus all other parties. The 'Congress hatao, desh bachao' campaign was launched against Indira Gandhi, yet within just two and a half years, the public brought her back to power."

Referring to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Gehlot remarked, "If a leader like Indira Gandhi were alive today, she would have banned a party like the BJP."Expressing confidence in the Congress party's future prospects, Gehlot added, "When the public realises--and truly stands with the Congress--then the parties currently allied with the NDA and the BJP will turn against the BJP." (ANI)