A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat has been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl after offering her and her two younger sisters a lift from an Eid fair. Police said he locked the two younger girls in the car and took the elder sister to a secluded place. The incident came to light two days later when the children told their mother.

A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman after offering her and her two younger sisters a lift. The incident reportedly happened when the three were returning home from an Eid fair.

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How the incident unfolded

According to police, the accused, identified as Deepak, convinced the sisters to get into his car by saying he would drop them home safely. However, instead of helping them, he allegedly locked the two younger sisters inside the vehicle, according to a report by India Today.

He then took the elder sister to a secluded place where the crime took place.

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Threats and delay in complaint

The victim told police that the accused threatened her with a weapon and warned her not to resist or tell anyone about the incident. Out of fear, the matter did not come out immediately.

Two days later, the younger sisters, aged six and 12, informed their mother about what had happened, the India Today report added.

Police action and investigation

Following the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, police registered a case and arrested the accused. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said further investigation is ongoing.

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