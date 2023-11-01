Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Maratha quota protest: 500 booked for blocking Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune, burning tyres

    The police have registered offenses against these activists on several charges, including endangering the lives of others and causing fear among commuters. These offenses have been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Maharashtra Police Act, and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act.

    In response to the protest that saw agitators block the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway and set tires ablaze in Pune, city police on Wednesday (November 1) have taken action by booking around 500 activists. These activists, affiliated with the Maratha Kranti Morcha and Sakal Maratha Morcha, had staged the demonstration, demanding reservation for the Maratha community.

    'Maharashtra govt in favour of Maratha quota': CM Eknath Shinde after all-party meet

    These developments occurred after an all-party meeting led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, where it was unanimously decided to provide reservation to the Maratha community. Chief Minister Shinde emphasized that the reservation must be in accordance with the law and should not result in any injustice to other communities.

    Despite this agreement, CM Shinde urged Manoj Jarange Patil, the leader of the ongoing protests, to trust the government and maintain peace in the state.

