'Maharashtra govt in favour of Maratha quota': CM Eknath Shinde after all-party meet

In a show of unanimous support, all major political parties in Maharashtra on Wednesday (November 1) came together to endorse the state government's commitment to granting reservations for the Maratha community. The consensus emerged after a crucial all-party meeting held in Mumbai, where leaders from various political affiliations united in their resolve to ensure that Maratha reservation is provided.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, addressing the media, highlighted the collective stance, emphasizing that the objective is to secure this reservation while adhering to the legal framework and maintaining fairness for all other communities.

"Time should be given for this; everyone decided this. Whatever unfortunate incidents are happening, everyone has expressed displeasure about them. A committee has been formed of three retired judges. The Backward Class Commission is working on a war footing. Soon, decisions will be taken to give justice to the Maratha community. There is a need to give time, and the Maratha community too should keep patience," CM Shinde said.

Meanwhile, activist Manoj Jarange has reaffirmed his commitment to the Maratha community's demand for reservation. He stated that if the Maharashtra government fails to fulfill this demand, he will cease drinking water from Wednesday evening.

Furthermore, Jarange urged political leaders from various parties in Mumbai to press the state government to convene a special session of the state assembly and officially declare Maratha reservation.

He emphasized that the agitation will persist peacefully until this objective is achieved. Jarange has been on an indefinite fast for over a week, and on Tuesday, he resumed drinking water following an assurance from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde that a solution would be pursued.