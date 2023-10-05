Manipur: Fresh violence erupts in Imphal west with two homes set ablaze

The situation in Manipur has been tense since clashes first broke out on May 3 in Churachandpur town. Tribal groups protested against a proposed change to the state's reservation matrix, which would grant scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community.

Fresh violence erupted in Manipur's Imphal West district on Wednesday night as two houses were set on fire, according to the police. The incident occurred in New Keithelmanbi in the Patsoi police station area around 10 pm. Unidentified miscreants fired several rounds of bullets and fled the scene after the attack.

Security forces and fire services personnel managed to bring the blaze under control. A mob of Meitei women gathered in the area following the incident but was prevented from proceeding further by security forces.

The situation in Manipur has been tense since clashes first broke out on May 3 in Churachandpur town. Tribal groups protested against a proposed change to the state's reservation matrix, which would grant scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community.

The violence quickly spread across the state, leading to numerous casualties, displacements, and extensive property damage. Internet services in the state have also been disrupted for months.

State government officials reported that nearly 4,500 weapons and around 650,000 rounds of ammunition have gone missing during the unrest. While some arms and ammunition have been recovered, Kuki groups in Manipur have accused the state police of bias and called on the Union government to retain Assam Rifles to restore peace in the region.

Assam Rifles reports to the Union government, while Manipur Police is under Chief Minister Biren Singh, a Meitei.