    After SpiceJet smoking video, another case against bodybuilder Bobby Kataria for drinking in middle of road

    Locals were outraged when a video of Bobby Kataria drinking liquor went viral, accusing him of destroying the culture of "Devbhoomi," as Uttarakhand is known as Devbhoomi.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 12, 2022, 1:15 PM IST

    A bodybuilder and Instagram influencer, Bobby Kataria, has been charged after a video showed him drinking alcohol while seated on a chair in the middle of the Dehradun-Mussoorie road appeared online.

    A song called "Roads Apne baap ki" was playing in the background of the video he recently posted on Instagram.

    Kataria is already under fire after an old video of him surfaced on the internet smoking on a SpiceJet flight, prompting Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to order an investigation on Thursday.

    Locals were outraged when the video of him drinking liquor went viral, accusing him of destroying the culture of 'Devbhoomi.' Uttarakhand is referred to as Devbhoomi.

    According to police, Kataria has been charged with violating sections 290 (public nuisance), 510 (drinking in a public place), 336 (endangering human life or the personal safety of others), and 342 (wrongfully confining a person) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 67 of the IT Act.

    On Friday, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar tweeted, "Uttarakhand Police Department has long taken stern action against people who drink in public places and cause a nuisance. Kataria has been charged with violating relevant sections of the IPC. The necessary steps will be taken."

    Kataria, who has 6.3 lakh Instagram followers, was previously seen smoking a cigarette in one of the SpiceJet plane's back rows.

    Passengers are not permitted to bring a lighter or smoke on a flight.

    SpiceJet stated that the smoking incident occurred on its Dubai-Delhi flight on January 20 while passengers were boarding and cabin crew members were completing the onboarding procedure.

    Following an investigation, the airline placed the passenger on the "no flying list" for 15 days in February, it stated.

    According to DGCA regulations, an airline has the authority to ban an "unruly" passenger for a set period if they violate any rules.

    Scindia responded on Twitter on Thursday after the video of the incident was posted, "I'm looking into it. There will be no tolerance for such risky behaviour."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2022, 1:19 PM IST
