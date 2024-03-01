Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mandya's influential cop accussed of stealing water from Cauvery River basin; Public express outcry

    Illegal water theft in Mandya's Cauvery River basin reveals a disparity in treatment between influential figures and common farmers. Accusations involve unauthorized diversion of water to farmhouses, facilitated by illicit methods like unauthorized motors and secret pipelines. Public frustration mounts as authorities, including the Kaveri Irrigation Corporation, face scrutiny.

    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

    A troubling case of illegal water theft has emerged in Mandya's Cauvery River basin, revealing a stark gap in how common farmers and influential people are treated. The scandal involved diverting water to farmhouses without permission, causing public anger and calls for swift action. Influential individuals in the Cauvery basin in Mandya are accused of illegally taking water for themselves while regular farmers struggle with shortages. The scandal revolves around setting up unauthorized motors and pipelines, causing concern in the community.

    One case involves a farmhouse supposedly owned by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), where workers have reported water theft and unauthorized farming. When the owner's son tried to shift blame, it raised doubts among the public. Authorities, including those from the Cauvery Irrigation Corporation, have launched investigations after public outcry.

    Farmhouses owned by influential figures, including a police officer, are accused of taking water from the Cauvery River using illegal methods. This highlights a clear double standard, where ordinary farmers suffer while influential people seem to get away with it. The illegal actions include installing motors without permission, using secret pipes, and even tampering with power supplies to hide the theft. Locals are frustrated, saying authorities are slow to act despite knowing about the wrongdoing, leading to suspicions of collusion.

