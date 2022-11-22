Managaluru blast case: Shariq's aide arrested, handed over to Mysuru police

"One individual from KG Halli has been picked up by Bengaluru police and handed over to their counterparts in Mysuru in connection with the Mangaluru bomb incident," said a police officer.

In the recent development in the Managaluru auto blast probe, an accused named Roohullah was arrested by the Bengaluru Police and handed over to the Mysuru police.

After questioning Rooullah, the Mysuru Police handed him over to the Mangalore Police. Currently, he is in the custody of the Mangalore Police.

Roohullah worked as a delivery boy and is associated with Mohammad Shariq. It should be noted that Mohammad Shariq was travelling in an auto with a bogus Aadhaar card with a Hindu identity when the cooker bomb exploded on November 19.

Roohullah is a Mysuru native. He was in Bengaluru for work and was staying at KJ Halli. Roohullah was arrested in Bangalore based on a Mysuru police request. On Monday night, Mysuru Police handed him over to Mangalore Police.

Meanwhile, Shariq's health is improving, according to reports. The cops have begun investigating him. However, officials have been able to conduct limited interrogation as Shariq has yet to recover fully.

On November 19, an auto car explosion occurred on a crowded street in Mangaluru. The police have confirmed that it's a terrorist act.

In the aftermath of the October 23 Coimbatore vehicle blast, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been conducting searches across Tamil Nadu to arrest terror operatives and their contacts.

Jameesha Mubin, a terrorist operative, was charred to death in the Coimbatore car blast case. According to reports, Shariq had ties to Coimbatore blast suspect Jameesha Mubin.