A man missing for days in the deadly Nepal floods finally reunited with his wife in Himachal Pradesh, moving viewers with an emotional embrace after his rescue.

A video from Himachal Pradesh has captured the emotional moment when a man, missing for days in the devastating Nepal floods, finally returned home. His wife, who had spent five days in anguish, broke down upon seeing him safe.

The floods in Nepal, triggered by a glacier collapse, have claimed more than 1,100 lives, with thousands still missing. The man had travelled to Nepal on a pilgrimage and was untraceable for several days, leaving his family desperate for news.

Wife’s Tears Of Relief

According to reports, his wife wept continuously during the days he was missing, making repeated calls to find his whereabouts but receiving no updates. When he finally reached India after being rescued, the sight of him alive overwhelmed her. The couple embraced emotionally as onlookers watched, a moment that has since moved viewers online.

The video shows the human toll of the disaster, which has displaced thousands and left families across the region searching for loved ones. For this family, the reunion brought relief after days of uncertainty and fear. The clip has gone viral, with many users expressing how deeply the moment resonated with them.

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