A Class 1 student from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, appeals to the district magistrate for a tricycle to reach school, drawing attention to challenges faced by children with disabilities.

A seven-year-old girl from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, has moved many with her heartfelt request to the district magistrate. Ragini, a Class 1 student at Primary School Digheda in the Manier education area, hopes to receive a tricycle that would ease her daily journey to school.

Ragini lost one of her legs in a road accident when she was just six months old. Despite the disability, she remains determined to pursue her education. Her school is only 400 metres from her home, but for Ragini, the short distance means hopping on one leg every day, enduring physical strain and exhaustion.

In a video appeal, she said: “DM Uncle, mera ek paer kharaab ho chuka hai, hume cycle dilwa dijiye, hum roz padhne aayenge,” which translates to, “DM Uncle, one of my legs has been damaged; please get me a bicycle. I will come to study every day.”

Social Media Raises Questions On Administration

Her situation was highlighted on X by user @Benarasiyaa, who questioned why such basic assistance had to become a social media issue before drawing attention.

The post read: “Every time a poor girl needs a tricycle she should have received long ago, we first have to create a social media revolution. Why is the local administration so incompetent that it is never seen doing even the least that is expected of it?”

Another post explained Ragini’s circumstances, noting that she lost her left leg in infancy and now limps to her government school daily. The appeal tagged the district magistrate of Ballia, urging intervention.

The viral video sparked mixed reactions. While many supported her request, one user pointed out that a tricycle may only be a temporary solution, stressing the need for medical treatment.

Another questioned why school authorities or local administration had not acted earlier, writing: “Teacher andhe the? 5-8k me tricycle ajata h crowd funding kar dete ya kam se kam DM ko suchit karte / sarkari hospital me ek din chutti leke dikha dete.”