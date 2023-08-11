Mallikarjun Kharge urges Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya sabha to 'protect democracy' amid Adhir Ranjan's suspension

Congress MP Manish Tewari hinted at the possibility of escalating the matter to the Supreme Court. Tewari referenced Section 105(1) of the Constitution, which guarantees every MP the freedom of speech within Parliament.

Amid the ongoing developments, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, expressed his discontent regarding the suspension of Congress's Leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Kharge characterized the suspension as being based on a "flimsy ground." He pointed out that the suspension was prompted merely by Chowdhury's mention of the term 'Nirav Modi', where 'Nirav' translates to calm and silent. Kharge made his remarks during a session in the Rajya Sabha.

As a response to these actions, MPs from the INDIA alliance have jointly decided to stage a demonstration in the vicinity of Ambedkar's statue situated within the premises of the Parliament.

This collective decision was reached during a meeting among Opposition leaders convened in the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. In a coordinated effort, Manickam Tagore, a Congress Lok Sabha MP, has initiated a motion to adjourn the House's proceedings, aimed at facilitating a discussion on the matter of the suspension.

The suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, an esteemed member of the House, has sparked grave concerns, as articulated by Manickam Tagore in his notice addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Tagore noted that Chowdhury's suspension was seemingly triggered by his mention of the term 'Nirav', which translates to 'silence' in Hindi. The comparison drawn by Chowdhury related this silence to that of Prime Minister Modi. Tagore emphasized that this incident casts a shadow on the core principles of democracy, which advocate for freedom of expression and the right to voice valid concerns.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi defended the suspension, citing a pattern of levying unsubstantiated accusations without providing formal notices as the basis. He recounted having previously requested Chowdhury to offer an apology or at least express regret for his actions. Joshi affirmed that the decision ultimately rests with the Speaker.

Congress Chief Whip K Suresh condemned the BJP's move, alleging that it is a politically motivated act that undermines the Parliamentary democratic system. He highlighted Chowdhury's extensive experience as the Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha over the past four years, underscoring the abrupt nature of his suspension.

