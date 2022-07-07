Mahua Moitra lashes out at critics, says 'Being careful is what got us here'

Lashing out at her own party in a poetic way without directly naming it, Moitra took to Twitter to quote: "Be careful, they said to her. You will end up getting jailed! Thank you for your concern, she said. But I think that ship has sailed."

Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra on Thursday hit back at the critics who targeted her over her position on the 'Kaali' poster row, stating that being "quiet and careful" was not an option for her.

Moitra, the Member of Parliament from Krishnanagar, found herself in the middle of the controversy over the 'Kaali' poster when she said at an event that she had every right as an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting deity.

Moitra's party, the Trinamool Congress, had distanced itself from the comment and condemned it.

In her Twitter post on Thursday, she said: "Being careful is what got us here. Being careful sealed our fate. Too many of us are too scared to speak against the march of hate. The universities were the first to go; then it was the journos' turn, then the farmers and the activists and now our country burns."

"Perhaps if we had not been so careful, we might have given them pause. But because you chose to stay so quiet, we are now in the evil's claws. Don't tell her to 'be careful'; stand with her instead. Shine a light and speak some truth into the pit of dread," she said.

Multiple FIRs have been lodged against Moitra for her views.

Taking on critics, the TMC MP went to the extent of saying on a television news channel on Wednesday that she did not want to live in an India where the BJP's monolithic patriarchal brahminical view of Hinduism would prevail, and the rest of the people will tiptoe around religion.

She vowed to carry on her fight legally.

