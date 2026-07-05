Overnight rainfall in Raipur led to severe waterlogging, with water entering homes and causing significant distress. Residents faced a sleepless night, criticising the administration for failing to find a permanent solution to the recurring monsoon floods.

Homes and Streets Submerged

Severe waterlogging hit several parts of Raipur on Sunday following overnight rainfall, with water levels rising to knee-deep in some areas and waist-deep in others, residents said.

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Filthy water entered many homes, damaging belongings and forcing families to stay awake through the night to ensure the safety of children and elderly members.

Several neighbourhoods in the city turned into ponds after the rain. Along with streets being submerged, two to three feet of water entered houses. From around 2 AM, residents were seen bailing out water and trying to secure their possessions. Many families went without sleep and meals, and some even struggled to access drinking water.

Residents Demand Permanent Solution

Local resident Raju Verma criticised the administration for failing to find a permanent solution to the recurring monsoon flooding. "This is not a new problem. These conditions arise every year during the monsoon, yet no permanent solution has been found to date. It has become difficult to live in these homes with small children and the elderly. The presence of contaminated water has also increased the risk of infection spreading," Verma said.

Another resident, Anita Verma, said the city's drainage system collapsed during the first heavy downpour of the season. She expressed concern over what could happen if there is heavier rainfall in the coming days. Residents are demanding immediate relief and a long-term solution from the authorities.

Lokesh Yadav, also a resident, described the distress caused by the sudden flooding. "This situation happens every time; we are extremely distressed. We are moving around, carrying our children in our arms. We sit for a while, but then the fear of rising water forces us to move again. If this is the situation after the first rain, what will happen next?" Yadav told ANI.

IMD Predicts More Rainfall

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather bulletin of Saturday, fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall is likely over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh during July 4 - July 10.

Isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over East Madhya Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh during 4th-8th July; Chhattisgarh during 6th-8th July, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Vidarbha during 4th-8th July.

IMD's further prediction said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 4th July and during 9th-10th July; East Madhya Pradesh during 9th-10th July; Vidarbha on 6th July; Chhattisgarh during 6th-7th July and during 9th-10th July, with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 5th-8th July; East Madhya Pradesh during 4th-8th July; Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha during 4th-5th July.

IMD forecast said that heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh on July 4. (ANI)