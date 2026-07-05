Odisha govt has issued an advisory for farmers to grow short-duration crops to mitigate El Nino's impact. Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said this follows a central advisory after all 30 districts saw a rainfall deficit in June.

Following a significant rainfall deficit across all 30 districts in June, the Odisha government has issued a fresh advisory to farmers to opt for short-duration crops to mitigate the impact of El Nino, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said on Sunday.

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The Deputy CM highlighted that the move follows a central advisory issued by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier in May. "In the month of May, Union Agriculture Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting and issued an advisory to every state. Considering the impact and effect of El Nino, farmers were advised to grow short-duration crops, and discussions were held regarding the availability of seeds for them," Deo told ANI. He added, "In our state as well, we held a meeting via video conferencing with all Collectors, officials of the Agriculture Department, the Agriculture Secretary, and the Directors of Agriculture and Horticulture. Based on the information received, we have informed everyone accordingly."

Rainfall Patterns and Agricultural Strategy

Elaborating on the rainfall patterns and agricultural strategy, the Deputy CM noted that while July has seen a surge in rain due to low pressure over the Bay of Bengal, the outlook for August remains a concern. "As per the information, it was stated that there would be rainfall stress in the month of June with a possibility of low rainfall. However, according to the Meteorological Department's report, normal rainfall is expected in July, but there could be a shortfall again in August. Therefore, instead of growing 120-day paddy, farmers have been advised to grow 60 to 70-day paddy. We have issued the advisory accordingly, and an adequate quantity of seeds is available at the district level to take care of the farmers' requirements," he said.

Providing data on the recent dry spell, Deputy CM Deo informed that the entire state faced a deficit in June. "In the month of June, all 30 districts of the state were in a rainfall deficit. Only Dhenkanal district had a deficit of 1.2%, while all other districts were much below the required average rainfall according to our readings," he stated.

Current Weather and Sowing Challenges

He further said, "From July 1st, there has been continuous rain. Due to the low pressure built over the Bay of Bengal in the last four to five days, you can say that some districts have received above-normal rainfall while others have received normal rainfall. But this is temporary. Based on the advisory issued by the Central Government, even the Prime Minister addressed the countrymen in his speech regarding the El Nino impact. This impact of El Nino is being seen not only in India but across the entire world."

Addressing the current weather situation, the Deputy CM mentioned that while continuous rain since July 1 has brought some relief, it has also created hurdles for sowing. He said, "Even with excess rain, sowing cannot take place as the fields cannot be ploughed. Therefore, we have to wait for the water level to go down so that farmers can start their farming work. Those who have already finished sowing might get some benefit from it. But by and large, if they work according to the advisory, both we and the farmers will be happy." (ANI)