Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah paid an emotional tribute to Joymala, a celebrated patrol elephant at Kaziranga National Park, who passed away after 34 years of service. She was hailed as a 'finest jungle warrior' for her vital role.

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to Joymala, one of Kaziranga National Park's most celebrated patrol elephants, following her demise after more than three decades of dedicated service to wildlife conservation.

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Describing Joymala as one of Kaziranga's "finest jungle warriors," the Minister said that her life symbolised the silent sacrifices made by patrol elephants that work alongside frontline forest staff in protecting the park's globally renowned biodiversity.

A Life of Dedicated Service

Born in 1960, Joymala was engaged by Kaziranga National Park in 1992 and served the protected area for 34 years. Throughout her life, she participated in anti-poaching patrols, wildlife monitoring, rescue operations and routine forest protection duties, becoming an inseparable part of Kaziranga's conservation efforts.

The Iconic 2004 Tiger Incident

Paying tribute, the Minister recalled the unforgettable incident in 2004 when a stray tiger dramatically leapt over Joymala while she was on patrol. The rare moment, captured on camera, drew international attention and became one of the most iconic photographs associated with Kaziranga, highlighting the courage and composure of the park's patrol elephants and their mahouts.

"Joymala was far more than a patrol elephant. She was a trusted companion of generations of forest guards and mahouts who dedicated their lives to protecting Kaziranga. Her service and sacrifice will always remain a source of inspiration for everyone associated with wildlife conservation," the Minister said.

Final Years and Passing

Joymala was cared for by veteran mahout Satyaban Pegu for several years before her responsibility was later entrusted to mahout Nilakhanta Koch, who continued to look after her with great affection. Despite receiving continuous veterinary treatment for nearly a year due to prolonged illness, Joymala passed away on Saturday night at the Naloni area under the Agoratoli Range of Kaziranga National Park.

A Ceremonial Guard of Honour

In recognition of her extraordinary service, Kaziranga National Park accorded Joymala a ceremonial Guard of Honour during her last rites. Forest personnel gathered to bid a final farewell to the elephant that had spent decades protecting the park's wildlife.

Joymala's Enduring Legacy

The Minister said Joymala's story reflects the invaluable role played by patrol elephants in Kaziranga's conservation success. Working through floods, dense forests and difficult terrain, these elephants remain indispensable partners in anti-poaching operations and wildlife protection.

Even after her passing, Joymala's legacy lives on through her children and grandchildren, several of whom continue to serve as patrol elephants in Kaziranga, carrying forward the tradition of protecting one of the world's most celebrated wildlife landscapes.

"As Kaziranga bids farewell to one of its greatest guardians, Joymala's legacy of courage, loyalty and selfless service will forever remain etched in the history of the park," the Minister added. (ANI)