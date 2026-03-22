Four young men died in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, after their motorcycle hit a pothole on a damaged bridge and fell off. The incident happened near Bhaiswahi village on Saturday night. All four victims, who were close friends, were declared dead at a hospital. Police have started an investigation and said poor road conditions may be the cause.

A heartbreaking accident in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh has claimed the lives of four young men. The incident took place on Saturday night near Bhaiswahi village in the Bija Dandi police station area. According to police, the four youths were travelling together on a single motorcycle when the accident happened around 8 pm.

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Bike loses balance on damaged bridge

Officials said the group was crossing a bridge when the motorcycle hit a pothole on the road. The bridge was reportedly in poor condition. Due to the sudden impact, the rider lost control. The bike went off balance and fell down from the bridge into the area below. All four youths were seriously injured in the fall, as reported by Amar Ujala.

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All four declared dead

Local villagers and police rushed to the spot as soon as they received information. A rescue effort was carried out, and the injured youths were taken to a nearby hospital.

However, doctors declared all four dead. The incident has shocked the local community.

Victims identified as close friends

Police have identified the victims as Pramod Kumar Nareti (24), Santlal Uike (23), Shivam Yadav (25), and Gangaram (22). Reports say the four were close friends and often spent time together.

Their sudden death has left their families and villagers deeply saddened. People in the area are mourning the loss of the young lives.

Station House Officer Anita Kudape said a case has been registered and an investigation is in progress. Initial findings suggest that the poor condition of the bridge and the pothole may have caused the accident.

Police said they are examining all possible angles. After post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the families.

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