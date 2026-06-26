The BJP in Himachal Pradesh accused CM Sukhu's Congress government of misusing state machinery to influence local body elections, alleging threats, false cases, and deliberate delays to facilitate horse-trading. The party has called for protests.

BJP Himachal Pradesh President Rajeev Bindal and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, in a joint statement, accused the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of systematically misusing the government machinery to influence the outcome of Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body elections. The leaders alleged that false cases are being registered against BJP-backed elected councillors and representatives, while members of Block Development Committees (BDCs) and other elected bodies are being threatened and pressured through the misuse of administrative authority and political influence to alter the democratic mandate.

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'Deliberate Delay for Horse-Trading'

They further stated that elections for the posts of Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons in Zila Parishads, BDCs, and Municipal Councils should have been completed by now. However, the Congress government is deliberately delaying the announcement of election dates to facilitate horse-trading and manipulate the elected representatives.

Bindal and Thakur said the BJP has repeatedly urged the government and the administration to announce the election schedule, but no action has been taken. They alleged that the administration is functioning under political pressure and is undermining democratic institutions.

BJP Announces Protests, Warns of Agitation

Condemning what they described as an attack on democracy, the BJP announced that it will hold symbolic protests at the offices of Deputy Commissioners across Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, June 27, demanding the immediate announcement of election dates for the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson posts.

The BJP leaders warned that if the government continues to delay the democratic process and fails to stop attempts at political manipulation and alleged horse-trading, the party will launch a statewide public agitation. They said the Congress government would be solely responsible for any such escalation. (ANI)