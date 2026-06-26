Three people were killed and several injured in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, after a Tazia in a Muharram procession touched a high-tension power line. The incident reportedly happened because officials forgot to cut the electricity supply for the event.

Three people were killed, and several were left injured after the Tazia being carried through the village during the Muharram procession in Hatnara village in Ratlam came into contact with an overhead high-tension power line. The incident took place on Thursday night.

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A video recorded after the accident has surfaced, showing people falling on the ground and chaos unfolding within the procession. It is reported that the electricity supply is usually cut off during the Tazia procession each year, but on this occasion, the responsible officials forgot to do so, leading to the accident.

With the help of locals and villagers, all the injured were brought to the Medical Hospital in Ratlam; five remain in critical condition, and treatment is ongoing for all.

More than 200 people were present in the procession at the time, with others arriving from neighbouring villages to witness the event. It was then that the Tazia struck an 11kV line. Intense sparks flew, and the people carrying the Tazia suffered burns, causing panic throughout the village.

Police Launch Investigation

Upon receiving news of the incident, the Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Pendro arrived in Hatnara village and gathered details about the event from the villagers. "There was a major incident last night in Hatnara, under Piprauda Police Station. During the Tazia procession, the upper part of the Tazia, which is the metal part, hit the high-tension wires, and many people got burned. They were immediately brought to the District Hospital and Medical College. After that, three of the boys passed away, and 13 who were injured were treated. Some are still undergoing treatment. A force has been deployed there, and an investigation is underway," he said.

An investigation of the entire matter is underway. (ANI)