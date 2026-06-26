Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded a 'white paper' on illegal constructions in Kolkata following a godown collapse. He also urged consultation on the UCC, contrasting with Suvendu Adhikari's assertion that it will be implemented in West Bengal.

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday demanded a "white paper" from the West Bengal government regarding illegal constructions in Kolkata following the tragic godown collapse in Taratala.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said the Taratala incident serves as a grim validation of long-standing concerns regarding unauthorised urban development in the state capital.

A multi-storey under-construction godown shed collapsed near Brace Bridge in Kolkata's Taratala area on Wednesday, claiming 14 lives and leaving several others injured.

"This entire incident clearly vindicates the concerns regarding the large-scale illegal constructions in Kolkata. The government should release a 'white paper' so that the public learns how such illegal construction was permitted and understands the collusion between institutions and unscrupulous builders," the Congress leader stated.

He further emphasised the need for accountability, adding, "Everything must be brought to light, and a thorough investigation must be conducted to ensure no one escapes. A comprehensive probe is essential."

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has issued a public notice directing the suspension of all construction activities within its jurisdiction until July 31, or until further orders.

Clash Over Uniform Civil Code

Turning his attention to the Uniform Civil Code, Chowdhury urged the Union government to pursue a path of broad consultation. Reacting to the implementation of the UCC as directed by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, he remarked that West Bengal's unique social fabric, characterised by centuries of coexistence between diverse religions and castes, must be respected.

"The West Bengal government is following the path taken by its colleagues in other states. West Bengal is a state where people of diverse religions, castes, and communities have coexisted for centuries. I suggest that the Government of India should deliberate on the concept of the UCC in consultation with all states and civil society forums across the country, ensuring that such legislation does not further divide our society," he said.

The UCC Bill, introduced in the Assembly on May 25, proposes a ban on polygamy and makes the registration of live-in relationships compulsory. It seeks to establish a common civil legal framework governing marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships, irrespective of religion.

The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code was among the key promises made by the BJP in its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media earlier in the day, Adhikari asserted that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in the state, saying it will follow the same path as it has been done in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam. He noted that a committee has been constituted under the leadership of a sitting inquiry authority, adding that details of the UCC would be shared in the Assembly on Monday.

"The Uniform Civil Code will happen in Bengal. There is a procedure that we will tell you in the Assembly. A committee has been formed. The way it happened in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam, it will be done through the same procedure," he said. (ANI)