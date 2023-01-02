Maharashtra: Over four lakh court cases pending in Thane judicial division

According to the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), the national repository of data relating to cases pending and disposed of in all district and taluka courts, the pending cases in Thane include 3,03,477 criminal cases and 1,06,490 cases.

Nearly 4,09,967 court cases were pending in the Thane judicial division, including Palghar, as of December 2022-end, out of the 49,82,911 cases pending in Maharashtra, reveals the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) dashboard.

According to the NJDG, the national repository of data relating to cases pending and disposed of in all district and taluka courts, the pending cases in Thane include 3,03,477 criminal cases and 1,06,490 cases.

Around 1,02,714 cases (or 25.05 per cent) were pending in Thane for 5 to 10 years, 87,249 cases (21.28 per cent) for 3 to 5 years, 85,226 cases (20.7 per cent) for 1 to 3 years, 73,113 (17.83 per cent) for 0 to 1 year, 46,663 (11.38 per cent) for 10 to 20 years, and 10,742 (2.62 per cent) for 20 to 30 years, according to the dashboard.

Following the data, a total of 49,82,911 cases are pending in the court across the state, including 34,15,614 criminal cases and 15,67,297 civil cases.

A total of 13,61,156 cases (27.32 per cent) were pending for 1 to 3 years, according to the data.

(With inputs from PTI)

