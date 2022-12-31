Former JNU student Umar Khalid returns to Delhi's Tihar Jail after attending sister's wedding

Umar Khalid and several others were booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots in Northeast Delhi.

Activist and former student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Umar Khalid, who is accused of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case, returned to Delhi's Tihar Jail on Saturday (December 31) as his interim bail granted to attend his sister's wedding ended.

On December 23, Khalid was released from jail for seven days by a Delhi court. The court had ordered him to surrender on December 30.

In a tweet, Umar Khalid's father informed that his son has gone back to prison after attending his sister's wedding.

"#UmarKhalid has gone back to prison after attending his sister's wedding. We got a glimpse of the life Umar deserves, spending time with family and friends. Now we wait and hope for justice to prevail," Umar Khalid's father said in a tweet.

The court had also barred him from interacting with the media or using any social media platform.

Umar Khalid and several others were booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots in Northeast Delhi, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Violence erupted during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Delhi's Karkardooma court had acquitted Khalid and United Against Hate member Khalid Saifi in one of the cases linked to the 2020 riots. The two were released on bail in this case but had to remain behind bars in connection with different cases.

In October this year, Khalid's bail plea was dismissed by the Delhi High Court saying the anti-CAA and NRC protests were prima-facie orchestrated at various conspiratorial meetings which were attended by Khalid.