Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former JNU student Umar Khalid returns to Delhi's Tihar Jail after attending sister's wedding

    Umar Khalid and several others were booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots in Northeast Delhi.

    Former JNU student Umar Khalid returns to Delhi's Tihar Jail after attending sister's wedding AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 31, 2022, 6:20 PM IST

    Activist and former student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Umar Khalid, who is accused of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case, returned to Delhi's Tihar Jail on Saturday (December 31) as his interim bail granted to attend his sister's wedding ended.

    On December 23, Khalid was released from jail for seven days by a Delhi court. The court had ordered him to surrender on December 30.

    Also read: Ahead of EC's delimitation deadline, Assam merges 4 districts; redraws boundaries

    In a tweet, Umar Khalid's father informed that his son has gone back to prison after attending his sister's wedding.

    "#UmarKhalid has gone back to prison after attending his sister's wedding. We got a glimpse of the life Umar deserves, spending time with family and friends. Now we wait and hope for justice to prevail," Umar Khalid's father said in a tweet.

    The court had also barred him from interacting with the media or using any social media platform.

    Also read: Restaurants and bars in Delhi's five and four star hotels set to operate 24x7

    Umar Khalid and several others were booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots in Northeast Delhi, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

    Violence erupted during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

    Delhi's Karkardooma court had acquitted Khalid and United Against Hate member Khalid Saifi in one of the cases linked to the 2020 riots. The two were released on bail in this case but had to remain behind bars in connection with different cases.

    Also read: Another Russian, who was critic of Vladimir Putin, goes 'missing' in Odisha

    In October this year, Khalid's bail plea was dismissed by the Delhi High Court saying the anti-CAA and NRC protests were prima-facie orchestrated at various conspiratorial meetings which were attended by Khalid.

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2022, 6:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ahead of EC's delimitation deadline, Assam merges 4 districts; redraws boundaries AJR

    Ahead of EC's delimitation deadline, Assam merges 4 districts; redraws boundaries

    Restaurants and bars in Delhi's five and four star hotels set to operate 24x7

    Restaurants and bars in Delhi's five and four star hotels set to operate 24x7

    Anti-Putin and anti-war Russian goes missing in Odisha amid mystery deaths

    Another Russian, who was critic of Vladimir Putin, goes 'missing' in Odisha

    Amit Shah lauds ITPB, says they 'work in the most odd weather conditions' AJR

    Amit Shah lauds ITPB, says they 'work in the most odd weather conditions'

    Tunisha Sharma death: Vasai Court sends Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody; check details AJR

    Tunisha Sharma death: Vasai Court sends Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody; check details

    Recent Stories

    How to celebrate New Year's eve at home: Here are 5 things you can do to make it happening RBA

    How to celebrate New Year's eve at home: Here are 5 things you can do to make it happening

    Yearend 2022 Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photo Album

    Check out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2022 Photo Album

    Ahead of EC's delimitation deadline, Assam merges 4 districts; redraws boundaries AJR

    Ahead of EC's delimitation deadline, Assam merges 4 districts; redraws boundaries

    Restaurants and bars in Delhi's five and four star hotels set to operate 24x7

    Restaurants and bars in Delhi's five and four star hotels set to operate 24x7

    There is a right time for everything': Nayanthara on working in Bollywood RBA

    'There is a right time for everything': Nayanthara on working in Bollywood

    Recent Videos

    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon