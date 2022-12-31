Tunisha Sharma death: Vasai Court sends Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody; check details

Sheezan Khan was the former boyfriend and co-star of 21-year-old Tunisha, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two broke up their few-months-long relationship.

The Vasai court on Saturday (December 31) sent actor Tunisha Sharma's death case accused, Sheezan Khan, to 14-day judicial custody. On Saturday, the Waliv police produced the 28-year-old actor in court after his police custody came to an end.

On December 25, the actor was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. So far, the police have recorded the statements of 27 people in the matter.

In their application to the court on Friday, the Waliv police said that Sheezan to be given a five-day remand that he was seeing someone else in addition to Tunisha Sharma and that he had deleted a number of chats from his phone after being arrested in connection with Tunisha Sharma's death.

According to the police, Sheezan was not cooperating with the investigation and repeatedly changed his statements when asked about the chats with his "secret girlfriend". The chats which have been recovered, the accused used to talk to many other girls also, the police said.

The police on Friday said, "Many important chats have been found on the mobile of the accused, during the investigation which has revealed that the accused started avoiding Tunisha after the breakup. Tunisha used to message him repeatedly, but the accused avoided her by not replying to her."

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Friday, Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma made several allegations against Sheezan and also raised suspicion of "murder".

"Sheezan took her from the room but did not call the Ambulance. This could also be a murder, how is it possible that she was found in Sheezan's room and it was Sheezan only who brought her down, but did not call the ambulance or doctors? Sheezan forced her to wear Hijab as well," Vanita Sharma said.