Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH LIVE: Supreme Court pronounces verdict on petitions against demonetisation

    A five-judge constitution bench of Supreme Court will pronounce a verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the government’s 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination today.

    Supreme Court to announce verdict on pleas against demonetisation today gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 2, 2023, 8:47 AM IST

    The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Monday on a batch of pleas challenging demonetisation. In November 2016, the Union government demonetised currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations.

    When the Supreme Court resumes operations after the holiday break, a five-judge Constitution bench led by Justice S. A. Nazeer, who will retire on January 4, is likely to issue its decision today. Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna will each issue a separate ruling in the case, according to the high court's cause list from Monday. It is uncertain whether the two opinions will accord or differ.

    Also Read | Rishabh Pant car accident: Uttarakhand govt to honour bus driver, conductor on R-Day for helping cricketer

    Besides Justices Nazeer, Gavai and Nagarathna, the other members of the five-judge bench are Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian. The top court reserved judgement after ordering the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to record all pertinent documents pertaining to the government's 2016 decision. Attorney General R. Venkataramani, the RBI's attorney, and the petitioners' attorneys, including prominent attorneys P. Chidambaram and Shyam Divan, presented their cases.

    Chidambaram had claimed that the government cannot on its own launch any proposal pertaining to legal tender, which can only be done on the suggestion of the RBI's central board. He had called the elimination of the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes extremely defective.

    Also Read | Noida: Fight erupts between two groups at New Year Party after women forced for selfies

    The RBI had previously acknowledged in its arguments that there were "temporary hardships" and that such were also a necessary component of the process of developing a nation, but that there was a system through which the issues that emerged were resolved.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why is India s G20 Presidency very big deal EAM Jaishankar explains gcw

    Why is India's G20 Presidency 'very big deal'? EAM Jaishankar explains

    Killing of 4 villagers in Rajouri sparks outrage; parties say claims of normalcy exposed

    Killing of 4 villagers in Rajouri sparks outrage; parties say claims of normalcy exposed

    Delhi Woman dies after car drags her for kilometres on road; five held - adt

    Delhi: Woman dies after car drags her for kilometres on road; five held

    Jain community hold massive protest in Delhi over J'khand govt decision on Sameed Shikharji - adt

    Jain community hold massive protest in Delhi over J'khand govt decision on Sameed Shikharji

    Rishabh Pant car accident Uttarakhand govt to honour bus driver conductor on Republic Day for helping cricketer gcw

    Rishabh Pant car accident: Uttarakhand govt to honour bus driver, conductor on R-Day for helping cricketer

    Recent Stories

    BCCI Review: Yo-Yo test to Dexa - New selection criteria put in place for Team India-ayh

    BCCI Review: Yo-Yo test to Dexa - New selection criteria put in place for Team India

    Video and Pictures BTS' J-Hope performs at Times Square on New Year's eve in the rain RBA

    Video and Pictures: BTS' J-Hope performs at Times Square on New Year's eve in the rain

    Why is India s G20 Presidency very big deal EAM Jaishankar explains gcw

    Why is India's G20 Presidency 'very big deal'? EAM Jaishankar explains

    Netflix to ban password sharing from 2023 Will it be implemented in India Here is what we know gcw

    Netflix to ban password sharing from 2023? Will it be implemented in India? Here's what we know

    Is Karan Kundrra's new TV show 'Ishq Mein Ghayal' copy of 'Vampire Diaries'; Here's what netizens have to say RBA

    Is Karan Kundrra's new TV show 'Ishq Mein Ghayal' copy of 'Vampire Diaries'; Here's what netizens have to say

    Recent Videos

    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon