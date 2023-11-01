Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Beware! New scam involving delivery boy impersonation and call forwarding code *401* surfaces (WATCH)

    Viral video warns of a fraudulent scam involving a delivery impersonation call and the *401* code, cautioning against potential security risks and urging vigilance.

    Beware New scam involving delivery boy impersonation and call forwarding code *401* surfaces (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 1:40 PM IST

    A recently exposed scam has been circulating on X, formerly Twitter, targeting unsuspecting individuals through phone calls. The scam involves a fraudulent attempt to deceive recipients by claiming that a delivery is pending due to an address issue, ultimately leading to an alarming request to dial *401* before contacting the supposed delivery personnel. A woman recently shared her experience with this scam in a viral video on X, cautioning others to stay vigilant and avoid falling victim to this fraudulent scheme.

    According to the woman, the scammer initiates contact by alleging that a delivery person has encountered difficulties locating the recipient's address. To appear legitimate, the scammer offers to provide the delivery person's phone number, instructing the individual to dial *401* as a necessary company extension code before connecting with the delivery representative. This code is deceptively presented as a prerequisite to ensure the successful delivery of the parcel, implying that failure to dial the code would result in the non-delivery of the package.

    However, the woman, sensing something amiss, decided to conduct a Google search to validate the authenticity of the *401* code. Her research revealed that the code is, in fact, a call forwarding command. If dialed, it redirects all incoming calls, messages, and crucial data like One-Time Passwords (OTPs) to the number linked with the *401* command. This discovery underscored the fraudulent nature of the call and the potential risk it posed.

    The video's viral spread is a crucial alert to the general public, highlighting the importance of staying vigilant and cautious when receiving such suspicious calls. It serves as a reminder to always verify and cross-check unfamiliar codes or instructions before following them, especially when dealing with sensitive personal information or commands that could compromise one's security.

    The scam's intricate manipulation preys on the individual's concern for their pending deliveries, exploiting a commonly held fear of missing out on anticipated packages. By urging individuals to exercise diligence and skepticism, this cautionary video has helped shed light on a previously unknown scam tactic, offering valuable insights to protect against such deceptive schemes.

    This incident serves as a powerful reminder to stay informed and alert in the face of evolving scam tactics. The woman's viral video not only warned against the scam but also emphasized the need for comprehensive awareness and caution in dealing with unfamiliar calls, ensuring the safety and security of personal information in an age of growing digital deception.

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2023, 1:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre advisory reveals 'high' severity Apple vulnerabilities prior to 'warning messages'; check details AJR

    Centre advisory reveals 'high' severity Apple vulnerabilities prior to 'warning messages'; check details

    Kalamassery blast: Jehovah's Witnesses shifts prayer meetings online anr

    Kalamassery blast: Jehovah's Witnesses shifts prayer meetings online

    Parliamentary panel may summon Apple officials over iPhone hacking claim

    Parliamentary panel may summon Apple officials over iPhone hacking claim

    Indian naval destroyer tests BrahMos in the Bay of Bengal

    Indian naval destroyer tests BrahMos in the Bay of Bengal

    Is there a George Soros link to Apple security alert on Opposition MPs iPhone?

    Is there a George Soros link to Apple security alerts on Opposition MPs' iPhones?

    Recent Stories

    Centre advisory reveals 'high' severity Apple vulnerabilities prior to 'warning messages'; check details AJR

    Centre advisory reveals 'high' severity Apple vulnerabilities prior to 'warning messages'; check details

    Kalamassery blast: Jehovah's Witnesses shifts prayer meetings online anr

    Kalamassery blast: Jehovah's Witnesses shifts prayer meetings online

    Parliamentary panel may summon Apple officials over iPhone hacking claim

    Parliamentary panel may summon Apple officials over iPhone hacking claim

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer to have first show at 7 am; booking opens on THIS day ATG

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer to have first show at 7 am; booking opens on THIS day

    Bengaluru mall sexual harassment perpetrator on the run after being identified by police vkp

    Bengaluru mall sexual harassment perpetrator on the run after being identified by police

    Recent Videos

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon