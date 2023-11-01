Beware! New scam involving delivery boy impersonation and call forwarding code *401* surfaces (WATCH)

A recently exposed scam has been circulating on X, formerly Twitter, targeting unsuspecting individuals through phone calls. The scam involves a fraudulent attempt to deceive recipients by claiming that a delivery is pending due to an address issue, ultimately leading to an alarming request to dial *401* before contacting the supposed delivery personnel. A woman recently shared her experience with this scam in a viral video on X, cautioning others to stay vigilant and avoid falling victim to this fraudulent scheme.

According to the woman, the scammer initiates contact by alleging that a delivery person has encountered difficulties locating the recipient's address. To appear legitimate, the scammer offers to provide the delivery person's phone number, instructing the individual to dial *401* as a necessary company extension code before connecting with the delivery representative. This code is deceptively presented as a prerequisite to ensure the successful delivery of the parcel, implying that failure to dial the code would result in the non-delivery of the package.

However, the woman, sensing something amiss, decided to conduct a Google search to validate the authenticity of the *401* code. Her research revealed that the code is, in fact, a call forwarding command. If dialed, it redirects all incoming calls, messages, and crucial data like One-Time Passwords (OTPs) to the number linked with the *401* command. This discovery underscored the fraudulent nature of the call and the potential risk it posed.

The video's viral spread is a crucial alert to the general public, highlighting the importance of staying vigilant and cautious when receiving such suspicious calls. It serves as a reminder to always verify and cross-check unfamiliar codes or instructions before following them, especially when dealing with sensitive personal information or commands that could compromise one's security.

The scam's intricate manipulation preys on the individual's concern for their pending deliveries, exploiting a commonly held fear of missing out on anticipated packages. By urging individuals to exercise diligence and skepticism, this cautionary video has helped shed light on a previously unknown scam tactic, offering valuable insights to protect against such deceptive schemes.

This incident serves as a powerful reminder to stay informed and alert in the face of evolving scam tactics. The woman's viral video not only warned against the scam but also emphasized the need for comprehensive awareness and caution in dealing with unfamiliar calls, ensuring the safety and security of personal information in an age of growing digital deception.