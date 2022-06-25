Maharashtra crisis helped in highlighting flood situation: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sarma, who has repeatedly denied any involvement in the Sena power struggle that threatens to destabilise the Uddhav Thackeray government, told the reporters, "Guwahati has 200 hotels, all of which have customers. Would we ask guests to leave because of the flooding? I would not get engaged because the BJP is helping (rebel MLAs) in Maharashtra."

Responding to criticism for reportedly entertaining dissident Shiv Sena MLAs in a Guwahati hotel instead of focusing on floods in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that he is delighted as the Sena squabble has helped expose the state's flood issue.

Sarma, who has repeatedly denied any involvement in the Sena power struggle that threatens to destabilise the Uddhav Thackeray government, told the reporters, "Guwahati has 200 hotels, all of which have customers. Would we ask guests to leave because of the flooding? I would not get engaged because the BJP is helping (rebel MLAs) in Maharashtra."

Despite Sarma's claims, sightings of Assam ministers and BJP leaders at the Guwahati hotel where Sena's rebel leaders are staying indicate that the state BJP is giving logistical support.

"Our goal is to ensure the safety and comfort of everybody who has arrived from outside. Even if Congress arrives tomorrow, I will provide the same greeting. I am happy Shiv Sena arrived since that is the reason Assam's flood was brought to light," according to the news agency ANI, Sarma stated.

Floods have affected around 33 lakh people in 28 of Assam's 35 districts since April of this year. Since April of this year, 117 individuals have died in floods and landslides. Around 80% of Silchar, the state's second largest city, has been underwater as residents battle for food and water.

Residents are questioning the objectives of the state administration, which is dominated by the BJP. Opposition parties led by the Congress protested the BJP-led administration in Guwahati. They requested that the Maharashtra MLAs be returned and that the administration focus on flood management.