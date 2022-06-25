Maharashtra crisis: Shiv Sena to hold key national executive committee meet; Shinde camp sure of 'numbers'

As the political situation in Maharashtra worsens, the Shiv Sena has convened a crucial meeting of the party's national executive committee for today. Here are the top developments from the crisis.

As the political situation in Maharashtra worsens, the Shiv Sena has convened a crucial meeting of the party's national executive committee for today. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. at Shiv Sena Bhavan, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will preside remotely. This comes after the Shiv Sena president attended a meeting of the party's district leaders on Friday, during which Thackeray stated that the renegade MLAs camped out in Guwahati aim to "destroy the party." In a virtual address to party members, Maharashtra CM stated Shiv Sena had been "betrayed by its own people."

Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reached out to party functionaries on Friday, seeking to alleviate anxieties over the longevity of his political group and the MVA administration. The Sena has been facing internal party revolt since Eknath Shinde broke away and created a breakaway faction with the support of numerous MPs.

Here are top updates from the crisis:

According to ANI, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has called a meeting at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati to discuss future tactics.

According to ANI, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has called a meeting at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati to discuss future tactics.

The Deputy Speaker is expected to serve notices on sixteen MLAs who have joined rebel leader Eknath Shinde today. The names of these dissident MLAs have already been forwarded to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker in order to initiate disqualification proceedings against them.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stated that when he detected discontent among MLAs a few days ago, he phoned Eknath Shinde and ordered him to do his job of leading the Shiv Sena forward. "He (Eknath Shinde) informed me that the NCP-Congress is attempting to demolish us, and that MLAs want us to join the BJP. I ordered him to bring any MLAs who wanted it to me," stated Thackeray.

"Tell me if you believe I'm incompetent and incapable of leading the party. You may inform me when I'm ready to leave the party. You've always respected me because Balasaheb said so. If you think I am incompetent, I am willing to leave the party right now," Uddhav Thackeray stated this while addressing the Sena Bhawan gathering through video conference.

