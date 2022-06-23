Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Were fed up, felt insulted': Rebel MLAs write an emotional letter to Uddhav Thackeray

    The letter stated that MLAs weren’t able to meet the CM, people from real opposition – the Congress and the NCP used to get opportunities to meet him and even funds were given to them related to work in their constituencies.

    Maharashtra crisis Rebel MLAs write an emotional letter to Uddhav Thackeray says Were fed up felt insulted gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 1:41 PM IST

    The war of words between the warring Shiv Sena factions took a new turn with dissident leader Eknath Shinde sharing a letter in which he countered Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stating that party MLAs were insulted every time they wanted to meet the latter at his official residence. Shinde shared the letter on his Twitter with a caption: "This is the sentiment of MLAs".

    The letter stated that "despite having a Shiv Sena CM in the state, the party MLAs didn’t use to get the opportunity to visit Varsha Bungalow (CM’s residence). People around the CM used to decide if we can meet him or not. We felt we were insulted."

    Also Read | Maharashtra crisis: Rebel MLAs' letter to Uddhav, Shinde camp may stake claim | Top updates

    It further stated that CM never used to be in the Secretariat, instead, he used to be in Matoshree. They used to call people around the CM but they never used to attend their calls. "We were fed up with all these things and persuaded Eknath Shinde to take this step,” it added.

    The letter stated that MLAs weren’t able to meet the CM, people from real opposition – the Congress and the NCP used to get opportunities to meet him and even funds were given to them related to work in their constituencies.

    “When Hindutva and Ram Mandir are crucial issues for the party, then why did the party stop us from visiting Ayodhya. MLAs were called and were stopped from going to Ayodhya during Aaditya Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya,” the letter read.

    Also read: Maharashtra Mutiny: 10 key points Uddhav Thackeray made to Shiv Sena cadre

    The potential of a Shiv Sena vertical split appears to be growing, with three additional MLAs travelling to Assam to join the rebel camp led by Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, who has so far claimed the backing of more than 40 lawmakers and several Independents.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2022, 1:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbais drinking water supply can last for 38 days - adt

    Mumbai's drinking water supply can last for 38 days

    PM Modi busy toppling Maha govt: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over Assam floods - adt

    PM Modi busy toppling Maha govt: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over Assam floods

    Sister Abhaya murder case: Convicts get bail from Kerala High Court

    Sister Abhaya murder case: Convicts get bail from Kerala High Court

    Ram Nath Kovind to shift into Ram Vilas Paswan 12 Janpath bungalow after retirement reports gcw

    Ram Nath Kovind to shift into Ram Vilas Paswan’s 12 Janpath bungalow: Reports

    Patna High Court to buy iPhone 13 Pro for all judges invites bids seeking lowest price gcw

    Patna High Court to buy iPhone 13 Pro for all judges, invites bids seeking lowest price

    Recent Stories

    Mumbais drinking water supply can last for 38 days - adt

    Mumbai's drinking water supply can last for 38 days

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Portland Trail Blazers acquire Jerami Grant in trade with Detroit Pistons-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Portland Trail Blazers acquire Jerami Grant in trade with Detroit Pistons

    What a journey it has been - Rohit Sharma on completing 15 years of international cricket-ayh

    'What a journey it has been' - Rohit Sharma on completing 15 years of international cricket

    Red hot Janhvi Kapoor sexy shimmery backless gown is the perfect date night outfit drb

    Red-hot Janhvi Kapoor's sexy shimmery backless gown is the perfect date night outfit

    Shopify unveils 100 new features including NFTs collaborates with Twitter to grow online gcw

    Shopify unveils 100 new features including NFTs, collaborates with Twitter to grow online

    Recent Videos

    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon