    Maharashtra: 16-year-old stripped, spit on, and beaten at Aurangabad Madrasa over alleged Rs 100 watch theft

    The incident took place when the Madrasa student purportedly shoplifted a watch from a nearby store, only to return it later following the shopkeeper's discovery through CCTV footage.

    In a disturbing incident that unfolded in Maharashtra's Sambhaji Nagar, a 16-year-old student faced brutal punishment at Jamia Burhanul Uloom Madrasa after allegedly shoplifting a watch worth 100 rupees. The incident involved the student being beaten by his peers and subjected to severe punishment orchestrated by the Madrasa cleric, Maulana Syed Omar Ali.

    The incident took place when the Madrasa student purportedly shoplifted a watch from a nearby store, only to return it later following the shopkeeper's discovery through CCTV footage. The shopkeeper reported the incident to the Madrasa, setting the stage for a series of disturbing events.

    Maulana Syed Omar Ali, the cleric at the Madrasa, chose an unconventional approach to discipline the student, opting for what has been described as "severe punishment." This involved partial stripping, spitting, and beatings received by the student's fellow classmates, all allegedly under the cleric's directive.

    The disturbing episode was captured on camera, and the footage reached the victim's family, prompting them to take immediate action.

    A formal complaint was filed with the local police, resulting in registering a case against Maulana Syed Omar Ali under the Minor Students Protection Act. Legal proceedings are currently underway against the cleric.

