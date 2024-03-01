Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jharkhand: PM Modi hits out at INDI alliance, claims hindrance in water solutions and housing projects

    PM Modi highlighted his efforts to address water issues, attributing a 50% completion rate to the Jal Jeevan Mission. However, he pointed fingers at the INDI bloc for creating obstacles in providing housing for the underprivileged.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 2:47 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 1) addressed a public rally in Dhanbad, Jharkhand and addressed various issues, ranging from water solutions to opposition politics. He accused the INDI alliance of obstructing development, particularly in solving water-related challenges and hindering projects like the Jal Jeevan Mission and housing initiatives for the poor.

    The Prime Minister labeled the INDI bloc government as anti-development and anti-people, emphasizing their alleged focus on snatching people's rights.

    Turning soil into gold: PM Modi fulfills pledge with inauguration of HURL Sindri Fertiliser Plant in Jharkhand

    In his address, PM Modi highlighted his efforts to address water issues, attributing a 50% completion rate to the Jal Jeevan Mission. However, he pointed fingers at the INDI bloc for creating obstacles in providing housing for the underprivileged. Accusing the alliance of being anti-development, PM Modi expressed concern over their alleged vision of undermining the welfare of the people.

    Continuing his discourse, PM Modi delved into the opposition's resistance to BJP-led schemes, particularly in Dhanbad, known for its industrialists and laborers. He assured the continuation of the free ration scheme and emphasized the implementation of the 'One nation, one ration card' initiative. PM Modi underscored the role of women power in India's development and highlighted the BJP's accomplishments in addressing women's issues over the past decade.

    Expressing strong opinions against JMM and Congress, PM Modi accused them of using Adivasis merely as a vote bank. He claimed that these parties hindered the progress of talented individuals within tribal communities, alleging their focus on dynastic interests.

    In contrast, PM Modi positioned himself as a leader dedicated to the welfare of the people, ensuring a better future for their children.

    Social media abuzz as Amit Shah's car sports CAA on number plate, netizens react (WATCH)

    Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated a series of projects in Jharkhand, collectively valued at over Rs 35,700 crore. This multi-sectoral initiative aimed at fostering growth in fertilizers, rail, power, and coal sectors, demonstrating the government's commitment to enhancing the economic landscape of the state.

    This significant project unveiling marked part of Prime Minister Modi's two-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar on March 1 and 2. The visit exemplified a holistic approach to development across various sectors, reflecting the government's dedication to fostering growth and prosperity in the region.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 2:47 PM IST
