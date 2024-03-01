Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Mysterious object found sparks social media buzz, investigation underway

A Mysterious object exploded inside Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru, leaving the Netizens in a buzz. The firefighters and police have swiftly arrived and launched an investigation.

A mysterious blast inside Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe has created a lot of buzz online by Netizens. Several reports state that an unknown object blasted, prompting severe damage to the Cafe in Brookfield.

The incident, near the HAL police station, prompted investigations. A concealed object in a bag detonated unexpectedly, causing chaos. Police are examining for clues, while firefighters contain the blaze. The injured are hospitalized for treatment.

