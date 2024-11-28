Mahakumbh 2025 to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage on the global stage: CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the Mahakumbh as a global platform to showcase the cultural heritage of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and India. During his visit, he launched development projects worth Rs 237.38 crore to enhance security, sanitation, and services for the event.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Wednesday (Nov 27) that the Mahakumbh, the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering, will serve as a platform to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and India on the global stage. During his visit to Prayagraj, the Chief Minister accelerated the Mahakumbh preparations by unveiling equipment and development projects worth Rs 237.38 crore for security, sanitation workers, and Ganga Sevadoots in the fair area.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi said, “It is our privilege to be part of the world’s largest spiritual and cultural event in Prayagraj. Lord Veni Madhav and Maa Ganga have blessed us with this opportunity to participate in this grand and divine event and to share the significance of Prayagraj with crores of devotees coming from across the globe.”

He emphasized that this extraordinary event will leave a lasting impression of Prayagraj’s and India’s rich cultural heritage on the world stage.

Reflecting on the magnitude of the event, the CM added, “Our involvement in this Mahakumbh is undoubtedly a blessing from the virtues of our past lives.” He further assured that preparations for the event are progressing swiftly and expressed his commitment to returning to Prayagraj after the successful conclusion of the Mahakumbh, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, to personally commend all those involved in its success.

In his address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the realization of a divine, grand, and digital Mahakumbh rests on the dedicated efforts of sanitation workers, sweepers, sailors, and all personnel involved in the event. "I extend my best wishes to all of them," he said.

The CM emphasized that under the inspiration and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prayagraj Kumbh has successfully positioned the city as a global symbol of cultural and spiritual significance. He stated, “The 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh showcased not only a grand and divine event but also reflected cleanliness, security, and good governance. Every visitor experienced immense spiritual peace and relaxation during the Kumbh.”

Recalling a significant moment from the 2019 Kumbh, CM Yogi noted that Prime Minister Modi washed the feet of sanitation workers, symbolizing respect and gratitude. “The Prime Minister conveyed the powerful message that sanitation workers are the cornerstone of a clean Kumbh. They deserve our highest respect and appreciation for making the concept of a clean and divine Kumbh a reality,” he added.

The Chief Minister shared updates on the extensive preparations underway for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. He highlighted that the city is abuzz with activities to organize programs at various locations. The six major bathing days scheduled between January 13 and February 26 include Paush Purnima on January 13, Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12, and Mahashivratri on February 26.

He noted a significant expansion in the Kumbh area, which has increased over the years from 1800 hectares to 4000 hectares this time, divided into 25 sectors. Additionally, 1850 hectares have been allocated for parking near Sangam bank. Key infrastructure developments include the construction of 14 flyovers and underpasses, 9 concrete ghats, 7 riverfront roads, and 12 kilometers of temporary ghats.

“To facilitate transportation, 550 shuttle buses, 7000 roadways buses, and 7 bus stands are being set up. Efforts are being made to ensure no drains or sewers discharge into the Ganga by using bioremediation and tapping methods,” he said.

The CM added: Moreover, Prayagraj will feature vibrant street art and wall murals covering 18 lakh square feet, adding a cultural and aesthetic dimension to the event. The four government hospitals and the city's medical college are also being upgraded to enhance healthcare facilities during the Mahakumbh.

Yogi Adityanath highlighted the accelerated progress towards ensuring a Swachh Kumbh, noting the significant expansion of facilities for Mahakumbh 2025. He stated, “While 1.14 lakh toilets were constructed during the last Kumbh, this time over 1.5 lakh toilets are being built, supported by the deployment of more than 10,000 sanitation workers. Additionally, 80,000 tents were set up in the previous Kumbh, whereas this time the number has been doubled to 1.6 lakh tents.”

The CM further detailed infrastructure advancements: “In the last Kumbh, 22 pontoon bridges covering 300 km were constructed. This year, 30 pontoon bridges spanning 400 km are being built. Similarly, the number of streetlights has increased from 40,700 in the last Kumbh to 67,000 for this event, along with 2,000 solar hybrid streetlights, the establishment of 2 new electrical substations, and installation of 66 new transformers."

Highlighting improvements in water infrastructure, he said, “Previously, 1,049 km of pipeline and 10 tube wells were installed. This time, 1,249 km of drinking water pipeline, 200 water ATMs, and 85 tube wells are being added to ensure clean and uninterrupted water supply.”

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted integration of technology in Mahakumbh 2025, stating, “A digital Kumbh is being promoted alongside a grand and divine event. Under this initiative, a digital tourism map of Prayagraj is being developed, along with programs for digital cleanliness and digital security.Visitors will be able to use their smartphones to navigate the event seamlessly, identifying destinations and the best routes to reach them.”

Highlighting the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Yogi announced, “The Prime Minister will arrive in Prayagraj in the second week of December to inaugurate Mahakumbh projects worth approximately ₹6,500 crore. Today, I am here to encourage the team working tirelessly to realize the concept of a digital, grand, and divine Kumbh. I am delighted that this effort is beginning with the recognition and honor of sanitation workers, sailors, and all those forming the foundation of this event.”

The Chief Minister expressed confidence in the collaborative efforts of various departments, including Urban Development, Energy, Water Resources, Administration, and Police, stating that their joint endeavors will ensure that Maha Kumbh 2025 once again becomes a spectacular event showcased to the world.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Minister in charge of Prayagraj district and Jal Shakti Minister Swatantradev Singh, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Urban Development and Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma, Mayor Ganesh Kesarwani, MP Praveen Patel, former minister and MLA Siddharthnath Singh, Harshvardhan Bajpai, Piyush Ranjan Nishad, Guruprasad Maurya, Deepak Patel, KP Srivastava, Surendra Chaudhary, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Amrit Abhijat were present.

