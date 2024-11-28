Did you know Salman Khan’s THESE two movies were mega hits in Tollywood

Salman Khan, the Bollywood king, is currently struggling for a hit. However, decades ago, he shook not only Bollywood but also Tollywood.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 12:18 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

Salman Khan, who has ruled the Hindi film industry for over three decades, has fans across the country. He has delivered numerous blockbuster hits and industry hits in his career. Two films from the beginning of Salman Khan's career are very special to him. These films, which gained nationwide popularity, significantly boosted Salman's image.

article_image2

Salman Khan made his silver screen debut with Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988 and became a hero with Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. Maine Pyar Kiya, an emotional love entertainer, was a sensation back then. Salman rewrote records with his debut movie. Bhagyashree starred as the heroine, and Sooraj Barjatya directed the film. It was the debut film for Salman, Bhagyashree, and director Sooraj. Released on December 29, 1989, Maine Pyar Kiya was a resounding success. The movie was dubbed in Telugu as Prema Pavuralu and achieved the same level of success. Even without any familiar faces, the Tollywood audience embraced the film.

article_image3

The music of this film is unforgettable. The music album captivated music lovers. Composed by Bollywood composer Ram Laxman, the songs were sung by legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and SP Balasubrahmanyam. The Telugu and Hindi songs of Maine Pyar Kiya, which enthralled even ordinary people, remain evergreen. Maine Pyar Kiya laid a strong foundation for Salman's career.

article_image4

After Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun became an evergreen hit in Salman's career. Released in 1994, this emotional family entertainer was an industry hit. Madhuri Dixit starred opposite Salman. Sooraj Barjatya directed Hum Aapke Hain Koun, focusing on love and family emotions. Repeating the magic of Maine Pyar Kiya, Sooraj and Salman delivered a massive blockbuster.

article_image5

Madhuri Dixit's glamour, Salman's energy, and Sooraj's direction made the film wonderful. Hum Aapke Hain Koun was also a huge success in Telugu, released under the title Premalayam. Telugu audiences flocked to theaters with their families to watch Premalayam. The songs of Premalayam were also immensely popular. Music director Ram Laxman once again delivered an evergreen album. SP Balu and Lata Mangeshkar poured nectar into the ears of listeners with their singing.

