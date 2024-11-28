Aishwarya Rai’s sister-in-law Shrima Rai hits back at trolls amid divorce rumors

Shrima Rai, Aishwarya Rai’s sister-in-law, recently faced online trolling after sharing a picture of flowers sent by Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda for her birthday. Amid ongoing rumors about Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan, Shrima clarified her intentions and defended her independent career

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 12:22 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law Shrima Rai was recently trolled on social media for sharing pictures of flowers gifted by Shweta Bachchan and her husband Nikhil Nanda for her birthday on November 21. The post went viral for all the wrong reasons amid divorce rumors surrounding the marriage of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

article_image2

Shrima shared an Instagram Story featuring a bouquet sent by Shweta and Nikhil for her birthday. Although the post was meant to thank them for their thoughtful gesture, it triggered online trolls linking the post to ongoing rumors about Aishwarya and Abhishek’s personal life. Shrima later deleted the photo

article_image3

In a statement on Instagram, Shrima clarified that the flowers were a routine birthday gesture and not linked to any rumors. She noted her intent was solely to thank her well-wishers. She also highlighted her professional achievements, stating she transitioned into blogging in 2017 after a successful career in wealth management

article_image4

Shrima addressed accusations of leveraging her family's name for personal gains. She asserted that she has never sought to start a business using any family connections and emphasized that her career as a content creator has been built independently. Her family members, including her husband and mother-in-law, can vouch for her efforts, she added

article_image5

Shrima expressed her disappointment with individuals undermining her hard work. As a mother, she feels it is crucial to set the record straight and ensure the accuracy of any information associated with her name. She stated this was essential for her professional and personal integrity. When a follower inquired if everything was alright, Shrima mentioned that she was merely clarifying misinformation about the situation. Married to Aishwarya’s brother Aditya Rai, Shrima often shares glimpses of her family life on social media, including moments with her mother-in-law, Brindya Rai

