Madras HC stays release of 'Arikomban' into forest for a day over PIL to handover tusker to Kerala

The Madras High Court ordered the Tamil Nadu Forest Department on Monday not to let the captured wild tusker Arikomban go into the Tirunelveli forest. Rebecca Joseph, an Ernakulam resident and animal lover, submitted the public interest litigation (PIL) plea, which led to the court's Madurai bench issuing the directive.

According to the latest court order, the jumbo should be maintained in the Forest Department's custody until a thorough hearing is held on the case on Tuesday. The petitioner asked for the elephant's return to Kerala and voiced worry for its security in Tamil Nadu.

Around 12.30 am on Monday, Arikomban, which had been a threat to the people of Cumbum town, was darted and captured. After that, the forest department started making plans to move the animal to the Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR). The jumbo is currently located in Gangaikondan, Tirunelveli, at the deer park run by the forest department.

The darting mission was carried out close to Poosanampatti. A special vehicle made for holding wild tuskers was then arranged to make the relocation easier. As of the moment, the elephant is in good health, according to officials from the forest department.

On April 29, Arikomban, which had been wreaking havoc in Chinnakanal, Idukki, was relocated to Periyar Tiger Reserve. It then wandered into Cumbum town on May 27 and allegedly killed a man in Theni by attacking him. The Kerala Forest Department reports that seven persons have died as a result of its attack.

