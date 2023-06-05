Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madras HC stays release of 'Arikomban' into forest for a day over PIL to handover tusker to Kerala

    The Madras High Court ordered the Tamil Nadu Forest Department on Monday not to let the captured wild tusker Arikomban go into the Tirunelveli forest. Rebecca Joseph, an Ernakulam resident and animal lover, submitted the public interest litigation (PIL) plea, which led to the court's Madurai bench issuing the directive. 

    Madras HC stays release of 'Arikomban' into forest for a day over PIL to handover tusker to Kerala anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 4:52 PM IST

    Chennai: The Madras High Court ordered the Tamil Nadu Forest Department on Monday not to let the captured wild tusker Arikomban go into the Tirunelveli forest. Rebecca Joseph, an Ernakulam resident and animal lover, submitted the public interest litigation (PIL) plea, which led to the court's Madurai bench issuing the directive. 

     Kerala student found hanging at Engineering college hostel after officials seize her mobile phone

    According to the latest court order, the jumbo should be maintained in the Forest Department's custody until a thorough hearing is held on the case on Tuesday. The petitioner asked for the elephant's return to Kerala and voiced worry for its security in Tamil Nadu.

    Around 12.30 am on Monday, Arikomban, which had been a threat to the people of Cumbum town, was darted and captured. After that, the forest department started making plans to move the animal to the Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR). The jumbo is currently located in Gangaikondan, Tirunelveli, at the deer park run by the forest department.

    The darting mission was carried out close to Poosanampatti. A special vehicle made for holding wild tuskers was then arranged to make the relocation easier. As of the moment, the elephant is in good health, according to officials from the forest department.

    On April 29, Arikomban, which had been wreaking havoc in Chinnakanal, Idukki, was relocated to Periyar Tiger Reserve. It then wandered into Cumbum town on May 27 and allegedly killed a man in Theni by attacking him. The Kerala Forest Department reports that seven persons have died as a result of its attack.

    Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari convicted in 1991 Awadhesh Rai murder case, gets life imprisonment

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2023, 4:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi excise policy case HC rejects Manish Sisodia interim bail plea allows him to visit ailing wife gcw

    Delhi excise policy case: HC rejects Manish Sisodia's interim bail plea, allows him to visit ailing wife

    Kerala student found hanging at Engineering college hostel after officials seize her mobile phone anr

    Kerala student found hanging at Engineering college hostel after officials seize her mobile phone

    Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari convicted in 1991 Awadhesh Rai murder case gets life imprisonment gcw

    Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari convicted in 1991 Awadhesh Rai murder case, gets life imprisonment

    Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: Sakshi Malik withdraws from protest; resumes job at Railways snt

    'Fight for justice continues': Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia squash reports of withdrawal from protest

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah calls on Archbishop Thazhath in Kochi; Read Details anr

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah calls on Archbishop Thazhath in Kochi; Read Details

    Recent Stories

    Excited for whats to come CEO Tim Cook ahead of Apple WWDC 2023 gcw

    'Excited for what's to come!': CEO Tim Cook ahead of Apple WWDC 2023

    The Night Manager Part 2 trailer OUT: Witness Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor in action and vendetta mode

    The Night Manager Part 2 trailer OUT: Witness Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor in action and vendetta mode

    WWDC 2023 Will Apple provide demo of its AR VR headset here is what we know gcw

    WWDC 2023: Will Apple provide demo of its AR/VR headset?

    Who is Aviva Bidapa? Know who is Abishek Ambareesh's wife; Yash, Kiccha Sudeep attend grand wedding RBA

    Who is Aviva Bidapa? Know who is Abishek Ambareesh's wife; Yash, Kiccha Sudeep attend grand wedding

    UAE announces Corporate tax rules for non-resident person's nexus anr

    UAE announces Corporate tax rules for non-resident person's nexus

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon