India News

Who is Sunita Kejriwal? 6 facts about Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife

Sunita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal's wife, has adopted a more public image after the ED arrested her husband in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Image credits: Twitter

Who is Sunita Kejriwal?

Sunita Kejriwal, a 1994-batch Indian Revenue Services (IRS) official, spent 22 years in the Income Tax (I-T) department.

Image credits: social media

Who is Sunita Kejriwal?

Sunita met Arvind Kejriwal, a 1995-batch IRS official, at a training camp in Bhopal.

Image credits: social media

Who is Sunita Kejriwal?

Sunita Kejriwal voluntarily retired from the I-T department in 2016. She most recently worked as an income tax commissioner at Delhi's Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT).

Image credits: social media

Who is Sunita Kejriwal?

According to reports, she holds a master's degree in Zoology.

Image credits: social media

Who is Sunita Kejriwal?

Sunita Kejriwal has been seen with Arvind Kejriwal throughout the India Against Corruption movement, creating the Aam Aadmi Party, and following electoral campaigns.

Image credits: social media

Who is Sunita Kejriwal?

Sunita had taken an extended leave of absence from her job when Kejriwal fought against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi.

Image credits: social media
Find Next One